Halo: Campaign Evolved’s New Missions Bring Back Far More Features Than Expected For The Remake

The restructure of Halo: Campaign Evolved introduces several new changes from the original Combat Evolved, but by far the biggest addition is three new prequel missions. Taking place one year before the events of Combat Evolved, these missions cover an event called “Operation: Meteorite,” where Master Chief and Sgt Johnson’s mission to infiltrate a Covenant ship leads to a chaotic battle behind enemy lines. Since this prequel content was never seen before, it has allowed developers to use features from the Halo series that were absent from Combat Evolved, including a number of returning systems players are surprised to see.

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There is already a divide between fans regarding Campaign Evolved‘s willingness to change details from Combat Evolved, whether it is in regard to gameplay, mission design, or other features. Veteran Halo players have a strict understanding of what weapons or enemies were present in Combat Evolved, and development reflects a desire to see that reflected in the remake. However, this gives the prequel missions a unique advantage, since its brand-new content can implement far more from across Halo‘s history without angering Combat Evolved purists.

Halo: Campaign Evolved Brings Back Space Combat, Old Enemies, & More For Its New Missions

Courtesy of 343 Industries

Based on the trailer for Operation: Meteorite’s three missions, players can expect some long forgotten features to return from Halo‘s history. The most surprising of these is space combat, a system only seen in Halo: Reach briefly through one of its missions. Often considered an underrated and special part of that game, having space combat return certainly marks the prequel missions as memorable. Players pilot what seems to be a Covenant ship, with lock-on targeting systems and multiple weapon options much like Halo: Reach‘s approach.

Obviously, the original Combat Evolved had nothing close to space combat, the system nearly a decade away from development. Players have been able to operate flying vehicles in Combat Evolved before though, with Campaign Evolved bringing back the ability to sabotage and fly Covenant Banshee fighters once again. Yet, space combat isn’t the only feature from games beyond Combat Evolved coming back, as seen with the number of weapons players gain access to. From the prequel mission trailer alone, players have spotted the following firearms returning:

Brute Spiker

Plasma Rifle (Red)

Battle Rifle

Energy Sword

Fuel Rod Cannon

Needle Rifle

While previous trailers have shown that the Fuel Rod Cannon and Energy Sword are new weapons in Campaign Evolved‘s remade missions as well, seeing them in the prequel content expands their use. Other weapons like the Red Plasma Rifle and Battle Rifle were first seen in Halo 2, while the Brute Spiker is a weapon introduced in Halo 3. The Needle Rifle is another tool seen in Halo: Reach, another prequel whose place on the Halo timeline would justify it showing up before the events of Campaign Evolved.

Old enemies appear to be returning as well, including the deadly Brutes and non-shield Jackals who were introduced originally in Halo 2. Campaign Evolved also seems to be adding a new type of Brute into the game as well, a type of rampaging warrior triggered into action by an electrical device on their chest. This type of Brute ruthlessly attacks both friend and foe, likely hosting armored defenses and brutal attacks similar to the Covenant’s Hunters. Speaking of Hunters, they have a shiny new gold and white variant, seemingly hinting at a stronger version for players to face.

Expanded Story Content Allows Players To See An Undiscovered Part Of The Halo Mythos

The story of the Campaign Evolved prequel missions is being partially written by award winning sci-fi author Troy Denning, who has familiarity with Halo‘s larger mythos. Denning has written books for D&D, Star Wars, and other sci-fi properties, helping expand the lore of their worlds to greater heights. For Halo, Denning wrote the novels Last Light, Silent Storm, Oblivion, Divine Wind, Outcasts, Retribution, and the widely acclaimed Shadows of Reach, which was one of the first pieces of Halo content to cover events that took place before Combat Evolved.

This expertise being applied to Campaign Evolved‘s prequel missions is already apparent, as the trailer shows through vibrant new areas and enemies. A new Prophet of the Covenant seems to be a major villain in these missions, truly an escalation from a mission that Sgt Johnson described as a “simple smash and grab” within the trailer. Although it will be hard to fit an entire story within only three missions of the game, these could be long events that help broaden Halo‘s world within the scope of Operation: Meteorite.

Some Concepts From The Prequel Missions May Appear Again In The Remade Campaign

Courtesy of 343 Industries

It’s possible that enemies, weapons, or even story elements from the prequel missions could be brought into Campaign Evolved‘s re-telling of the first game in the series. For example, the white and gold enhanced Hunters from Operation: Meteorite could return, replacing Hunters who you originally fought back in Combat Evolved. Players might even have the chance to wield weapons they never could in Combat Evolved, such as the beloved Battle Rifle that became a franchise favorite.

Throughout the remake’s development, it’s been clear that plenty of adjustments to the original game will be made, but it’s impossible to tell just how many until the title’s launch. The prequel missions have the burden of being the first missions players experience, setting the tone for the remainder of the game as it begins to go back to nostalgic events from Combat Evolved. As far as first impressions go, Halo: Campaign Evolved‘s prequel missions look to be a very big step in a new direction, which could be interesting or frustrating to a variety of fans.

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