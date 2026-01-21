New Detail About Halo: Campaign Evolved’s New Missions Revealed (And It’s Bad for Cortana Fans)

A new detail has emerged regarding the upcoming Halo: Campaign Evolved, which is set to bring Master Chief’s first adventure to PlayStation 5 for the first time. Halo Industries teased new missions for the remake, and we finally have some concrete information on what these may be. Fans are excited for more information, but this news comes at a cost. With the timeline established for Halo: Campaign Evolved’s new missions, there will be one character absent from the game: Cortana.

Project lead Max Szlagor has revealed that the three new story missions in Halo: Campaign Evolved will focus on both Master Chief and Sergeant Johnson. However, Szlagor also shared that these missions will take place before the events of Halo: Combat Evolved and even before the fall of Reach. The unspoken information here is that Cortana did not meet Master Chief until the first game, so there is no way she can canonically be in these missions. Szlagor provides further elaboration as to what players can expect.

“We are also designing three brand new story missions focused on Master Chief and Sergeant Johnson,” says Szlagor. “They take place before the events of Combat Evolved, and it’ll be the kind of mission that Chief and Johnson would have gone on during that time period – featuring new environments, enemies, characters, and weapons.” While Szlagor won’t be drawn on more details, he does confirm that this special Campaign Evolved adventure “takes place before the events of Reach.”

Much of the excitement surrounding Halo: Campaign Evolved comes from its promise to deepen the lore without rewriting established canon. Some fans are upset with gameplay changes, such as the inclusion of sprinting, but most are happy that the main story remains the same. Halo Industries has wiggle room and is taking advantage of that by including prequel missions. Sergeant Johnson, a fan favorite in his own right, has long been associated with the early days of the Human Covenant War, and his partnership with Master Chief during this era is an opportunity to expand Halo’s story.

Still, Cortana’s absence will sting for many players. Her relationship with Master Chief is central to the emotional identity of the Halo series, and she is often seen as the heart of the franchise. Even so, expectations remain high for Halo: Campaign Evolved. New environments, enemies, and weapons suggest a meaningful expansion rather than simple filler content. Whether this creative choice pays off will ultimately depend on execution, but Halo Industries is clearly willing to experiment rather than produce a simple remake.

New story and gameplay content aren’t always included when a popular game is remade, but it is a nice addition. Not only does it offer new content for newcomers, but it provides longtime fans even more reason to pick up a remake or remaster. The Xenoblade Chronicles remake and Dragon Quest 1 + 2 HD Remake are both examples of developers enhancing the original game beyond simple graphics upgrades and quality of life additions.

