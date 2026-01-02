5 Biggest Video Game Remakes Releasing in 2026

2026 is shaping up to be one of the biggest years for video games that we’ve ever seen. Games like Resident Evil Requiem, Fable, Marvel’s Wolverine, and, of course, Grand Theft Auto VI are all slated to arrive this coming year if their current launch windows hold firm. And while next year’s lineup already looks excellent for brand-new releases, there are plenty of remakes of games from yesteryear slated to drop in 2026 as well.

Video game remakes have become much more commonplace over the past decade, with just about every major publisher around looking to bring back their biggest games in a new way. While some remakes pale in comparison to their original version, others drastically improve the experience and make them more accessible to a new generation of players for the first time. As such, here are five upcoming video game remakes set to release in 2026 that you need to keep an eye on.

1) Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly

More so than any other genre, horror games have been getting a lot of love when it comes to remakes. Capcom kicked off this trend with its remake of Resident Evil 2, which led to Konami following suit with Silent Hill 2. Now, Koei Tecmo is looking to get in on the action for itself with its upcoming remake of Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly.

Set to launch in March 2026, Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly Remake will be the first non-remaster entry in the series to come about since 2014. This revamp of Fatal Frame 2 will look to improve just about every element of the original (visuals, audio, etc.) while still staying true to its innovative and unique gameplay. Crimson Butterfly Remake looks quite promising based on everything we’ve seen so far, and it could end up being the start of more to come from the Fatal Frame series in the years ahead.

2) Dragon Quest VII Reimagined

Dragon Quest has been getting a lot of love from Square Enix over the past few years when it comes to remakes. The original Dragon Quest, Dragon Quest 2, and Dragon Quest 3 all received the HD-2D treatment from Square Enix, but with Dragon Quest VII, the publisher is opting to go in a different direction. Gone is the pixelated look of the original game and in steps a Pixar-like art style with environments that resemble dioramas. It’s a very unique look that Dragon Quest VII Reimagined boasts while still retaining the charm that the game has always featured.

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined will actually be the second time that the seventh mainline entry in the Dragon Quest series has been remade, as a remake for 3DS dropped in 2013. That portable version of DQ7 has largely been seen as the best version of the game to play over the past decade, but with new gameplay and story improvements coming in Reimagined, this should end up being the preferred way to play this beloved Dragon Quest entry moving forward.

3) Halo: Campaign Evolved

Rather than create another wholly new Halo game, Xbox and developer Halo Studios are choosing to go back to the start of the saga with Halo: Campaign Evolved. This new remake of Halo: Combat Evolved is being done within Unreal Engine 5, which will serve as the new game engine that all mainline Halo games will use in the future. Halo: Campaign Evolved will also mark the first time that Halo has made the jump to PlayStation platforms, ending its Xbox exclusivity that has continued since the series began.

Reports suggest that Halo: Campaign Evolved will only be the first of a handful of Halo remakes to come in the future, with Halo 2 and Halo 3 primed to get remade next. The success of Halo: Campaign Evolved will likely play a part in what Halo Studios looks to do next, but it’s clear that this project is being done as a way of soft-rebooting the franchise. Hopefully, even without a multiplayer mode included, Campaign Evolved will meet the expectations of longtime fans.

4) Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake

Ubisoft announced its remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time all the way back in 2020, only to go on to delay it countless times. While frustrating for fans, these delays were due to the quality of The Sands of Time Remake not being what Ubisoft wanted. As a result, the project has essentially rebooted behind the scenes and has been quietly in the works since then.

Luckily, for those who gave up hope that Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake would ever see the light of day, this remake of the classic action-platformer is finally ready to release. Ubisoft has confirmed that the project is slated to launch in the first months of 2026, with additional reports suggesting that it could drop this coming month in January 2026. If that ends up happening, it means we’ll see a whole lot more of this new version of The Sands of Time incredibly soon.

5) Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis

The newest remake to be announced on this list, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis might end up being the most notable of the entire year. This reimagining of the original Tomb Raider from 1996 will arrive just in time for the franchise’s 30th anniversary as a way of celebrating Lara Croft’s inaugural adventure. While we’ve still not seen much of this remake in action, its first trailer looked incredibly promising when it debuted at The Game Awards this past month.

Legacy of Atlantis is going to be doubly important for the Tomb Raider franchise because it will set the stage for the next mainline game in the series, that of Tomb Raider: Catalyst. Set to launch in 2027, Catalyst will feature the same version of Lara Croft that developer Crystal Dynamics has recreated to lead the series moving forward. For those who have never played a Tomb Raider game but have always wanted to give the franchise a shot, Legacy of Atlantis should be the best jumping-on point to date.

