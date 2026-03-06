Warhammer Fans Have Another Reason To Play Space Marine 2 In 2026

A new update for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 in 2026 has given players another reason to play the third-person action title, with tons of fresh content to explore. From a new class to another Operation mission, additional weapon skins, Chapter armors, and other cosmetics, even veteran players will have something to come back for. Unexpected changes to the core gameplay also provide extra immersion for players, adding a surprising feature that fans could not have expected.

Dubbed the “Techmarine” update, Space Marine 2‘s free content drop comes alongside changes to other Warhammer 40k games this year. For example, Total War: Warhammer 3 is also receiving updates, giving fans of the popular tabletop war game plenty to enjoy in 2026. As of this time of writing, Space Marine 2‘s update is available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC through Steam for all players who own any version of the game.

The biggest draw of the Techmarine update is, well, the Techmarine class added to Space Marine 2. This cyborg archetype makes its debut as the fifth playable class for characters to choose during Operations, Stratagems, or Eternal War modes. Every PvE or PvP mode allows players to select the Techmarine, whose unique abilities craft a brand-new playstyle for distinct builds and strategies for players to invent. The Techmarine is a crowd control expert, using automated turrets and other weapons to provide area defense to his team at all times.

The careful precision of the Techmarine is matched by their brutal efficiency, which is helped by their special melee weapon — the Omnissian Axe. This tool uses broad, sweeping attacks to hit multiple enemies at once, appealing to the AoE approach this class uses to take down targets. While not a single-target DPS machine like the Assault class or a defensive juggernaut like the Vanguard, the Techmarine is perfect for dealing with overwhelming Tyranid or Thousand Sun hordes who threaten your squad during important missions.

Much like previous free updates for Space Marine 2, this one also comes with a plethora of new cosmetics to unlock. A Champion Pack dedicated to the Raven Guard Chapter is a key highlight, with a full-body armor skin for the Assault class and a Bolt Pistol skin based off that Space Marine group. Carcharodons also get some love with first-time armor pieces, with a slew of new Heroic weapons also arriving for players to unlock for their favorite characters.

New Operation “Disruption” Adds Even More For Warhammer Fans To Appreciate

Another massive part of the update involves “Disruption,” a new tough-as-nails PvE Operation for players to embark on. Like other Operations, this mission will have a series of complex objectives that rewards players heavily for proper co-op teamwork with others. While you could go into this Operation alone, four players can tackle Disruption at the same time, with the new Techmarine having some advantages to the enemy encounters provided.

The rewards from this Operation are vast, making it worth doing more than once to unlock everything. With other updates to the game’s endless Siege mode, Disruption is another great place to hone your skills to get further into Siege’s waves. For those trying to level up their Techmarine for the class’ 25 unique Perks, Disruption provides a great staging ground for gaining the experience needed to flesh out their archetype’s build.

67% Discount On All Game Editions Makes The Game Perfect To Download In March 2026

Until the end of the first week of March 2026, Space Marine 2 is up to 67% off on Steam throughout all its editions. The 1-Year Anniversary Edition is only $29.69, with the 2-Year Anniversary version only adding up to a standard $59.99. For players who just want to try this third-person action experience, they can pay for the base game for a tempting $19.79 through Steam. These deals apply to other bundles too, making Space Marine 2 more accessible than ever.

Each of these game editions also include the mountain of free DLC the game has received ever since its launch, from the recent Techmarine to the first parts of its roadmap since launch. In fact, even more free content is coming to Space Marine 2 in 2026, from another new PvE mission to additional enemy types, progression updates, extra PvP arenas, and other Chapter cosmetic packs. Fans of the Iron Hands and Raptors can expect a lot of love this year through the new armor, skins, and other items dropping for the game soon.

Another underrated piece of content that comes with this easier purchase is a hidden feature in the new Techmarine Patch — altered voice lines based on aesthetics. If your character is wearing armor affiliated with the Blood Angels, Space Wolves, or Black Templar Chapters, they’ll access re-recorded voice-lines to match the styles of those groups within the game. This is only one of multiple Voice Packs to come, once again completely free for all players.

At the moment, there’s never been a better time to jump into this game, especially if you’ve thought about playing it for a while. Space Marine 2‘s new content just keeps coming, making it beneficial to have the game while it was easy to get on sale as the Techmarine update continues to prove how fascinating this Warhammer 40,000 experience can be.

Will you be buying Space Marine 2 for its new update?