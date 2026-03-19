Marathon Just Added a Highly Requested New Feature

Bungie just added a highly requested new feature to its extraction shooter Marathon. Earlier this week, a substantial new patch for Marathon went live that most notably added the Cryo Archive location to the game. Cryo Archive is by far the most difficult map in Marathon and has a somewhat extensive checklist that players have to complete first in order to access it. Now, in the wake of this location becoming available, Bungie has brought another new element to Marathon that players have been asking for prior to the game even releasing.

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The new Marathon feature in question is that of a duo queue. Up until this point, Marathon has only been playable either solo or with a squad of three players. Those who only play with one dedicated partner, though, have been asking Bungie to put a duo option into the game. Fortunately, Bungie seems to have heard these requests loud and clear and has now made it possible.

Currently, Bungie says that the duo queue in Marathon is only experimental. This means that it might not stick around for the long haul and could be taken out of the game for good after its two week trial period. In addition, Bungie is limiting the duo queue option to only being available on the Perimeter map. There is no fill option for duo queue either, meaning that players have to be partnered with someone in the lobby beforehand.

Will This Marathon Feature Become Permanent?

While Bungie is stressing that Marathon’s duo queue won’t be a permanent one, there’s no reason to think that it won’t end up becoming a fixture within the game for good. Given how many requests there have been for this option, it would be a bit puzzling for Bungie to try out duo queue for a brief time only to then remove it forever. Given that Bungie is currently focused on trying to grow Marathon in its first month after release as well, it’s highly unlikely that duo queue will not end up becoming a long-term pillar of the game.

Marathon is currently in the midst of its first season of content, which will continue to expand in the months ahead. In fact, the game’s first major update is set to go live at some point in April, although it’s not yet fully known what will be coming to Marathon as part of this patch.

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