An All-Time Great Fighting Game First Hit Consoles 26 Years Ago Today

The fighting game genre has been defined by Capcom for decades. While other companies like Sega, SNK, NetherRealm, and Arc System Works have all delivered some truly great games over the years, Capcom’s deep library of franchises like Street Fighter, Darkstalkers, and Power Stone has undeniably helped shape the entire genre. One of their best ever celebrations of that fact has been the Marvel vs. Capcom series of games, each of which pits the most iconic heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe against Capcom’s stable of characters.

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The best example of that series, Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes, still stands out as a GOAT contender even 26 years after it debuted. The game first hit consoles on March 30, 2000, landing on the Dreamcast in Japan before a North American launch a few months later. Even now, the game still stands out as one of the most visually stylish, well-designed fighting games of all time — bringing the arcade experience to home consoles in a way that feels directly reflective of the evolution of the genre at the time of release while still being perfectly timeless.

Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 Debuted On The Dreamcast 26 Years Ago Today

Capcom and Marvel were already established collaborators in the gaming space thanks to the previous fighting games like X-Men vs. Street Fighter and Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter. Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes doesn’t break the mold, largely keeping consistent with the tightly designed combat of the previous games. If anything, Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes refines what came before, with the tag team “Variable System” playing a major factor in the game’s hyper-kinetic approach to the fighting genre. Being able to suddenly call on another fighter for backup, a quick hit, or a super combo brings a certain bombastic edge to the game that even the colorful fighting games before this one couldn’t quite match.

That 3v3 format also justified the game’s massive character roster of 56 playable characters, allowing players to experiment with team composition and fighter type with ease. It was an impressively designed game, quickly becoming a benchmark for the arcade space. Notably, it only took a week for the game to receive a home release. While Marvel vs. Capcom 2 debuted in Japanese arcades on March 23, 2000, the Dreamcast port was made available just a week later on March 30. The connection between those two versions was amplified by the Dreamcast VMU, which allowed players to track their progress across both the home port and the arcade version while unlocking new characters and stages.

Coming out in an era where home consoles were truly starting to replace the classic brick-and-mortar arcade scene, Marvel vs. Capcom 2 helped underscore the possibility that consoles could retain the spark that made arcade games seem so flashy, fast, and fun. This effect was replicated with later ports to other consoles. However, that Dreamcast launch just after it debuted in arcades helped solidify the idea that the fighting genre was perfectly suited for consoles and not just arcades.

Why Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 Is Still One The Best Fighting Games Ever

There have been plenty of fighting games that have taken what made Marvel vs. Capcom so good and run with it — some are even great games in their own right, like Dragon Ball FighterZ. Despite the refinements and quality-of-life elements that elevated those later titles, Marvel vs. Capcom 2 remains a top-tier fighting game because of just how well-designed it is. The 2D sprites are vivid and colorful, standing out naturally against the charming 3D backgrounds. The overall art design is reflective of both the Capcom sensibilities and the iconic imagery of the Marvel Universe, taking the established art design of the previous crossovers and finding a natural balance that benefits both properties.

The game’s combat is well-balanced, thanks in part to the massive roster but largely due to the “Variable System.” The ability to hop between different styles of fighters and to tweak their support skills every round gives players a sense of self in constructing their own team composition, all while delivering some flashy combos and powerful attacks that land with more than enough power to prevent the game’s otherwise airy combo system from feeling weightless.

This is all bolstered by an all-time great soundtrack, with high-octane songs that feel perfectly suited for the game’s approach to combat and style. Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes takes everything good and refined about the Street Fighter series and improves upon it, with just the right balance of massive, stylish bombast and tightly balanced gameplay to deliver on a truly one-of-a-kind fighting experience. Even after a quarter of a century of great fighting games, this is still one of the best games the genre has ever produced.