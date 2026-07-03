5 Marvel Heroes Who Need an Insomniac Game After Wolverine

Insomniac Games has become the gold standard for superhero games. Beginning with Marvel’s Spider-Man in 2018, the studio demonstrated that comic book adaptations could deliver cinematic storytelling, polished gameplay systems, and a deep respect for decades of source material. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 only strengthened that reputation, while Marvel’s Wolverine has become one of the most anticipated PlayStation exclusives in years. At a time when comic book games can be inconsistent, Insomniac has set the bar and continues to match it.

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Unfortunately, outside of Insomniac, the future of Marvel games seems uncertain. Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, featuring Captain America and Black Panther, has experienced multiple delays, while EA’s planned Black Panther game was recently canceled, and even Arkane’s Blade is in danger. With all that said, it almost feels like it is up to Insomniac to bring Marvel’s iconic heroes to life. Fortunately, Marvel’s roster is filled with heroes whose powers, personalities, and worlds feel tailor-made for Insomniac’s cinematic approach to action-adventure design. If Marvel’s Wolverine succeeds as expected, these five heroes deserve to be next in line and get their own game.

5) Doctor Strange

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

A Doctor Strange game would allow Insomniac to create one of the most visually ambitious superhero experiences ever made. The character’s comic history is filled with reality-bending dimensions, magical artifacts, and supernatural threats that would allow the developer to move far beyond traditional open-world design. After spending years swinging through New York City in Marvel’s Spider-Man, exploring shifting magical realms would feel like a natural evolution, especially with Strange’s Third Eye.

Gameplay could blend third-person action with spell customization systems. Players might combine offensive spells, defensive wards, teleportation abilities, and environmental manipulation to create their own combat style. Imagine seamlessly opening portals during combat, trapping enemies in mirror dimensions, or reshaping battlefields in real time. Insomniac has already proven its ability to create fluid traversal mechanics, and magical movement could become one of the studio’s most creative systems yet.

One of my favorite aspects of superhero games has always been discovering how developers interpret iconic powers. Seeing the magical chaos of the Sanctum Sanctorum or traveling through bizarre dimensions inspired by decades of Marvel comics feels like exactly the kind of challenge Insomniac would embrace. Few heroes offer as much creative freedom as Doctor Strange, and after games like Ghostwire: Tokyo and Immortals of Aveum, I want more spellslinging games.

4) Moon Knight

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Moon Knight has experienced a major resurgence in popularity over the past several years, and his unique blend of vigilante action, psychological storytelling, and supernatural horror makes him an ideal candidate for an Insomniac game. Unlike many Marvel heroes, Moon Knight’s stories often blur the line between reality and perception, creating opportunities for narrative experimentation. They also tend to be a lot darker than other Marvel storylines, and Insomniac could lean into this.

Gameplay could combine brutal hand-to-hand combat with detective mechanics and psychological sequences that alter the player’s understanding of events. Insomniac’s combat systems already excel at mobility and improvisation, and adapting Moon Knight’s aggressive fighting style could create something that feels distinct from both Batman and Spider-Man. Investigations, stealth sections, and supernatural encounters could all coexist within a single experience.

One of the reasons Moon Knight feels compelling and is the perfect choice is because every story feels unpredictable. One moment he’s investigating crimes on the streets of New York, and the next he’s confronting ancient Egyptian mythology or questioning his own reality. That unpredictability could give Insomniac the chance to create its darkest and most experimental Marvel game yet. The shifting and chaotic nature of his personalities could lead to an interesting plot and how Insomniac tells it.

3) Iron Man

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Although EA Motive is currently developing an Iron Man game, it’s difficult not to imagine what Insomniac could accomplish with Marvel’s armored Avenger. Few superheroes offer gameplay possibilities as expansive as Tony Stark’s combination of advanced technology, aerial combat, and customizable equipment. The studio’s expertise with movement systems alone makes Iron Man an obvious fit. Not only that, but Insomniac would kill it with designing new suits for Tony Stark, both as a civilian and as Iron Man.

Flight would naturally become the centerpiece of gameplay. Players could seamlessly transition between high-speed aerial combat, ground engagements, and exploration. Suit customization systems could allow players to specialize in speed, durability, stealth, or heavy firepower. Insomniac’s experience creating satisfying gadget systems in Marvel’s Spider-Man would translate perfectly to Iron Man’s arsenal of weapons and technology. I can’t help but picture a more expanded version of EA’s Anthem and how fun it would be as Iron Man.

Growing up, flying around as Iron Man was always the concept that superhero games struggled to fully realize. Titles like Iron Man 2 hinted at the potential, but modern hardware and Insomniac’s technical expertise could finally deliver the experience fans have wanted for decades. If any developer could make players genuinely feel like Tony Stark, it would be Insomniac.

2) Daredevil

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Few Marvel heroes are better suited for a grounded, story-driven action game than Daredevil. Matt Murdock’s adventures combine courtroom drama, detective work, street-level crime-fighting, and some of the best hand-to-hand combat in comic books. After the success of Netflix’s adaptation and recent appearances in the MCU, demand for a Daredevil game has only increased.

Combat would need to emphasize precision, timing, and environmental awareness. Insomniac could incorporate enhanced sensory mechanics that allow players to perceive threats, track conversations, and investigate crime scenes using Daredevil’s heightened senses. Parkour traversal across Hell’s Kitchen could provide a unique alternative to Spider-Man’s web-swinging while maintaining the studio’s trademark sense of movement, something akin to Assassin’s Creed but leaning into the superhero element.

Insomniac is an expert at making street-level fighting come to life, and Daredevil is perfect for this. While players joke about the screen just being black to show Murdock’s blindness or how unstoppable Daredevil is in a hallway, I desperately want to see it come to life in a video game. An Insomniac adaptation of Daredevil could feel like a mix of Sifu and Batman: Arkham Trilogy, and there are so many iconic villains we could face. Unraveling a grand conspiracy while struggling to balance life as Daredevil and Murdock would be a dream come true for superhero fans.

1) Ghost Rider

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

For me, there is no better choice than Ghost Rider for Insomniac to tackle after Marvel’s Wolverine. Whether focusing on Johnny Blaze, Robbie Reyes, or another incarnation, Ghost Rider would allow the studio to explore supernatural horror, high-speed action, and darker storytelling unlike anything currently in its portfolio. Ghost Rider’s supernatural side is often under-explored when he appears in media, and Insomniac could shock players by heavily leaning into this.

Gameplay could combine third-person combat with vehicle mechanics centered around the iconic Hellcycle, or even let players transform any vehicle into Ghost Rider’s iconic wheels. Players could chain together attacks using hellfire abilities, supernatural chains, and devastating finishing moves while traveling between both earthly and infernal locations. Transitioning seamlessly from city streets into demonic dimensions during high-speed pursuits or boss encounters would make for some cinematic experiences.

Ghost Rider brings a completely different energy than most other superheroes, walking a fine line between good and evil. Flames, motorcycles, demons, and supernatural vengeance create a combination that almost feels designed specifically for video games. If Insomniac wants its next Marvel franchise to stand apart from everything else in the industry, Ghost Rider could be the perfect answer and could help bring more fans to this underrated character.

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