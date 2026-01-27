Monster Hunter Wilds Premium Deluxe Edition Is 52% Off for a Limited Time

If you’re a Monster Hunter fan who’s been waiting for the right moment to pounce on Monster Hunter Wilds, Fanatical is currently offering the Premium Deluxe Edition for only $52.79. That’s a 52% discount from its regular $109.99 price tag.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, this deal only lasts for five more days, so you’ll need to act with the swiftness of a Great Sword main dodging a Rathalos fireball.

Why Monster Hunter Wilds Is Worth Your Attention

Monster Hunter Wilds is one of Capcom’s most ambitious swings yet for the long-running franchise. At its best, the game delivers on that promise with expansive environments, dramatic weather shifts, and a more dynamic sense of place that meaningfully changes how hunts unfold. Systems like Focus Mode and Seikret traversal add new layers to combat and exploration, encouraging adaptability, even for seasoned hunters.

Critically, Monster Hunter Wilds launched to strong reviews, landing around an 89 Metacritic score and drawing praise for its monster design, refined combat loop, and sheer scale.

That said, Wilds has not had a flawless post-launch period. Performance issues and frustration around inconsistent optimization have been a major pain point for parts of the community, with players voicing concerns months after release. Capcom’s updates have added content, but not all players feel core technical problems have been addressed quickly enough.

Still, recent updates point toward a long-term vision that could significantly strengthen the game’s future. Systems introduced in late 2025, such as armor transcendence and deeper build customization, have added real depth to the endgame and laid groundwork for a major expansion down the line. For players willing to jump in now (especially at a steep discount) Monster Hunter Wilds offers a ton of content with clear signs of continued support ahead.

Premium Deluxe Edition: Maximum Value for Serious Hunters

With he Premium Deluxe Edition, you’re getting the complete Monster Hunter Wilds experience. You’re getting the full game, obviously, but also the Deluxe Pack filled with layered armor sets, unique gestures, exclusive hairstyles, face paint options, pendants, and stickers that let you customize your hunter exactly how you want.

If you’re planning to sink dozens (or more likely, hundreds) of hours into Wilds, having this content from the jump means you’ll never feel like you’re missing out as new cosmetics drop.

Breaking Down Your Other Options

If the Premium Deluxe Edition feels like more than you need, Fanatical’s sale also makes the other versions of Monster Hunter Wilds far more approachable.

The Deluxe Edition, currently priced at $43.19 (down from $89.99), strikes a comfortable middle ground. You still get the full base game along with the Deluxe Pack, which adds a selection of cosmetic extras to personalize your hunter and companions. What you miss out on are the premium bonuses and the bundled cosmetic DLC planned for the future, but for players who want some added flair without going all-in, this version offers solid value.

For those who just want to experience the hunt itself, the Standard Edition drops to $32.89 (normally $69.99). This is the purest version of Monster Hunter Wilds, with no added cosmetics or bonuses attached. It’s an ideal entry point for newcomers curious about the franchise or for budget-conscious hunters who are happy to focus on mastering weapons and monsters rather than customization.

The Clock Is Ticking

At $52.79, the Premium Deluxe Edition is an absolute steal. You’re essentially getting the most complete version of Monster Hunter Wilds for less than the standard edition’s regular price. But with only five days remaining on this offer, the window to capitalize is closing fast.

If you’ve been on the fence about jumping into Monster Hunter Wilds, or debating which edition to get, this Fanatical deal makes the decision much easier. Grab your hunting horn and head over to Fanatical before this discount disappears into the wilderness.