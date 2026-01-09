A Recent Monster Hunter Wilds Update Sets Up A Future Expansion In The Best Way

Gogmazios arrived in Monster Hunter Wilds late in 2025 with Title Update 4, but other key features introduced alongside the monster are just as exciting as the Elder Dragon itself. While Gogmazios does bring along new weapons and armor, gear also received a major change for the better, altering how players can make meaningful builds for their characters. In fact, Title Update 4 allows you to transform outdated items, opening the door for greater variety in the sets you put together.

One new feature from the Gogmazios update in MH: Wilds was the ability to craft Gogma Artian weapons into your arsenal. Gogma Artian weapons are upgraded versions of Artian weapons, gaining bonus skills and one group skill both chosen at random when being built. Although this give players a huge range of possibilities for their weapons, armor also got a significant bonus that also revolves around the skills you equip to it.

Transcendence is another new feature in Title Update 4, where specific Hunters can upgrade older armor sets to become stronger. Once you hit Hunter Rank 100+, you have the ability to take Rarity 5 or 6 armor pieces and raise their imposed limits, bringing them closer to the Rarity 7 or 8 sets made from higher-tier monsters. Transcending a single armor part costs materials associated with the correct monster, but usually not as many items as the armor itself took to craft.

You’re able to transcend a Helm, Coil, Boots, or any individual piece of armor, usually requiring Hunter Symbols and rare monster parts like a Gem or Plate. Transcending armor increases the level of decoration slots on it, allowing you to assign higher levels gems onto slightly “weaker” gear pieces. For example, a Helm of Rarity 5 that has one 2-slot Deco and one 1-slot deco space can be transcended to have a 3-slot, 2-slot, and 1-slot series of deco spaces similar to a Rarity 8 Arkveld Helm.

This makes practically all Alpha and Beta armor sets capable of reaching the same usefulness, provided that you have the right materials to transcend some gear. Transcending gear also gives them more Upgrade levels, giving you more chances to spend Armor Spheres on increasing their overall defense. By improving a Rarity 5 or 6 transcended armor piece’s protective properties further, you’ll never have to worry about certain monsters always being able to defeat you in a single hit.

Evolving Old Armor Sets Makes Every Monster Worth Hunting Again

This important fix to MH Wilds solves a big issue within the game, where the best armor sets were locked to only a couple monsters in the endgame. Gore Magala, Arkveld, and Title Update monsters like Lagiacrus and Seregios typically had the armor with the most decoration slots, making them the most versatile for hunter builds. Now, with transcendence, the flexibility of those monsters’ armor sets is now shared with nearly every creature in the game.

Ultimately, transcendence gives players more reasons to hunt down lower Rarity monsters and craft armor that was once deemed obsolete once they got into endgame builds. With so many monsters having unique set bonuses for wearing multiple pieces of their armor, creativity is supported and encouraged through Title Update 4’s changes. Since additional upgrade levels also keep the lower rarity armor strong defensively, there aren’t any penalties to using them either.

Balahara, Doshaguma, Guardian Fulgur Anjanath and Odogaron, Ajarakan, or even mainstays like Rathalos or Rathian all now have armor that can reach the same level of strength as Apex creatures like Jin Dahaad or Nu Udra. As a result, players now have reasons to hunt all types of monsters, rather just the ones tied to the “strongest” gear. Despite the need for extra resources to transcend armor, the existence of this feature helps add welcome variety to the hunting grind.

Eventual DLC Expansions Will Have New Endgame Content That Benefits From Armor Changes

Given the variety of monsters yet to come to MH Wilds in future updates, the transcendence armor changes will still have an impact even as more creatures are added. With increased decoration slots and upgrade levels, transcended armor can now synergize with builds that come out in future DLC, giving players a far wider range of ideas for how to craft new sets. While a new monster in past updates could only realistically pair its gear with high rarity monsters, now players can mix and match its pieces with almost everything.

This is what makes MH Wilds an incredible entry to the series, even if you aren’t a fan of everything it does. Future updates hold so much promise before a typical Monster Hunter expansion like MH Rise and Sunbreak or MH World with Iceborne. There are chances for even more armor, or even weapons, to receive transcendence buffs, continuing to widen the number of options players have to put skills together for the perfect build.

Between Transcend and Gogma Artian weapons, the endgame grind has never been more fun, with hundreds of new armor set ideas available for you to explore. The kind of flexibility present in Monster Hunter Wilds now sets the stage for content in future DLC, where so many doors will be open to adapt perfectly into new systems, features, and of course, new monsters added into the game.

