Monster Hunter Wilds Is Cooking With This Updated System

The upcoming Monster Hunter Wilds is the latest entry in the Capcom series, arriving next month on Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and PC. The developers have been hard at work making this the best entry in the series, and to do this, Capcom has been reevaluating and modifying aspects of the series, making improvements, and adding new features. Among them, the game fuses many of the systems from Monster Hunter World and Monster Hunter Rise while also introducing its own, and improving on existing mechanics. One system fans have had issues with in the past has been revamped, making it better than ever and more accessible in Monster Hunter Wilds.

The Capcom development team for Monster Hunter Wilds opened up about how cooking works in-game in a recent interview with IGN. Long time players will already be familiar with heading to a cantina to cook up delicious meals, featuring a wide array of recipes, or throwing some raw meat on a BBQ spit quickly while on a hunt. With Monster Hunter Wilds, the devs have found a way to combine the two into something entirely new.

Monster Hunter Wilds Cooking Meat.

In Monster Hunter Wilds, players will be able to set up small campsites, complete with a small grill. Here, players can cook up simple, yet delicious recipes while on a hunt. While previous games were primarily limited to meat, players can use these campsites to cook up different recipes with meat, vegetables, and fish.

While this may sound like a small change, it is a major shift for the game, and can greatly impact a hunt. Cooked food can give players buffs, making hunts easier or providing much-needed defense and elemental resistance. Players would normally have to return to a cantina to cook these types of recipes, so being able to set up camps on the go lets players achieve this from practically anywhere.

The team at Capcom opened up about their excitement for the change to the cooking system, revealing their inspirations and research into making food look as good as possible in Monster Hunter Wilds. Capcom focused on making the making the meals visually appealing, even if it resulted in a lie, such as the cabbage lifting a little when the player removed the lid. Little tricks like this, and specific lighting techniques, go a long way to make the food standout.

MOnster hunter wilds riding seikret.

The time and hard work put into Monster Hunter Wilds appears to have already paid off, because everything looks delicious. Even if the cooking and eating cutscenes are short, the labor shows how dedicated the team is to making every aspect of the game perfect. Many players will likely find themselves getting hungry watching their characters cook, and may need to pause the game to grab a snack.

Monster Hunter Wilds is set to launch on February 28, 2025, and a second open beta is planned to take place ahead of its release. Fans can jump into the open beta and possibly cook up some of the delicious recipes at that time. Just remember not to go hunting on an empty belly or you’ll need to set up camp!