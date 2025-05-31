Monster Hunter Wilds Finally Adding Iceborne Feature Fans Have Wanted Since Launch

Capcom is finally adding a feature to Monster Hunter Wilds that Monster Hunter fans have wanted since the game released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X back in February. As you may know, we are almost halfway through the year and MH Wilds remains the best-selling game of 2025, fending off the likes of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, and Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. That said, while Monster Hunter Wilds has proven to be a smash hit, it is also proving divisive. The best example of the division it has caused among Monster Hunter fans is its “Mixed” rating on Steam. And one of the big complaints are all the features missing from the game, including features that were in previous Monster Hunter games, including Monster Hunter World.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To this end, Capcom has confirmed that in the upcoming Monster Hunter World Title Update 2 it plans on adding layered weapons. The update is set to do lots to the game, but the addition of layered weapons, in particular, has fans excited.

As you may know, this feature was in Monster Hunter World, but not at launch. It was notably not added until Title Update 3 and the Iceborne expansion. In other words, it wasn’t very surprising to see it missing from the release version of Monster Hunter Wilds, but some MH fans assumed it would be available at the launch of MH Wilds because it was previously available via the game’s predecessor. This turned out not to be the case though.

For those unfamiliar with the feature, it allows players to take any Master Rank weapon and change its look to another weapon without impacting the abilities or stats of said weapon. In other words, it is a convenient cosmetic option that can be removed or applied at any time via the smithy.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available via PC, PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X for $69.99. For more coverage on the Capcom RPG — including all of the latest MH Wilds news, all of the latest MH Wilds rumors and leaks, and all of the latest MH Wilds deals — click here.