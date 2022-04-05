Unreal Engine 5 Is Now Available

Following heavy anticipation, Unreal Engine 5 has been officially released by Epic Games. The engine should prove to be a huge asset to developers around the world, and some have wasted no time announcing new projects that take advantage. Earlier today, Crystal Dynamics revealed that a new Tomb Raider is currently in development using Unreal Engine 5. However, Epic Games promises that the engine will offer superior tools to development teams both big and small. In a blog post announcing the release, the company talked up the potential of Unreal Engine 5, and what it could mean for creators around the world.

“With this release, we aim to empower both large and small teams toreally push the boundaries of what’s possible, visually andinteractively. UE5 will enable you to realize next-generation real-time3D content and experiences with greater freedom, fidelity, andflexibility than ever before,” the blog post reads.

At the end of last year, next-gen console owners got the chance to see what Unreal Engine 5 was capable of with the release of The Matrix Awakens on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The tech demo was officially revealed at The Game Awards, and was released digitally at the end of the show. The demo did not offer much in the way of actual gameplay, but it was an incredible showpiece for the tech, and it will be interesting to see how studios take advantage of it over the coming years.

An early access build for Unreal Engine 5 was previously made available, but now creators will have a lot more freedom to use the engine. Naturally, today’s announcement has been embraced by a number of other developers besides Crystal Dynamics, as well as a lot of gamers simply excited to see what this could mean for the gaming industry. It remains to be seen how studios will take advantage, but the future is certainly looking bright!

