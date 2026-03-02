New Pokémon Game Is Setting a Bad Precedent for Nintendo Switch 2

A new Pokémon game should, in theory, herald a slew of positive feedback from fans and generate plenty of buzz. However, after a slate of terrible launches and a rocky attempt at winning back trust and the goodwill the series has lost along the way, one could be forgiven for approaching each new Pokémon entry with a healthy dose of skepticism. That may just be needed for the latest Pokémon game to release, as it is setting a truly terrible precedent for both the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo’s first-party games in general.

Specifically, the upcoming Pokémon Pokopia is completely breaking a strict rule established by Nintendo itself, a rule put in place to the benefit of Nintendo Switch 2 owners. By breaking this rule, Pokopia is both enabling Nintendo to get away with the Switch 2’s biggest sin and harming Switch 2 owners in the process, especially those in the 50% who collect physical media. Pokémon Pokopia is the very first Switch 2 exclusive from a first-party studio to launch on the immensely controversial Game-Key Card, and that, in my opinion, signals the beginning of the end for Nintendo’s once coveted physical releases.

Pokémon Pokopia Being A Game Key Card Release Makes No Sense

Image courtesy of The Pokémon Company

Game-Key Cards are a completely illogical and nonsensical physical-digital-hybrid that pleases no one and only serves to make gaming that much more complicated. That’s why it made sense for Nintendo to, back in May 2025, tell NintendoLife that it “currently [has] no plans to use game-key cards for Nintendo-developed titles.” Unfortunately, it would seem that its stance has changed rather drastically as Pokémon Pokopia is launching on a Game-Key Card. Nintendo is seemingly so proud of it that it is using Pokopia as an example on its marketing materials of how Game-Key Cards work.

Now, I understand that Pokémon Pokopia is not directly developed by Nintendo and that it is published by The Pokémon Company and not Nintendo individually. However, Nintendo is a key part of The Pokémon Company, and anyone who says a Pokémon game, regardless of whether it is a spin-off, should not fall under the vague umbrella of “Nintendo-developed titles” is simply wrong. If the rule really only applies to specifically Nintendo-developed games, then only a handful of Switch 2 games would ever be truly exempt from the Game-Key Card curse, and that would be a huge shame.

What is clearly happening is Nintendo is testing the waters to see if it can get away with releasing first-party-developed exclusives on Game-Key Cards. It knows that Pokopia won’t be as popular as a mainline Pokémon title, and therefore is likely to generate less outrage if people are upset at it being a Game-Key Card release. However, should it prove to be a success, it can point to it as an example of it working when it tries it on bigger, more prominent first-party titles down the line.

What makes this all rather frustrating and frankly stomach-churning is that not only is Pokopia prohibitively and unnecessarily expensive, but it is unlikely to exceed 64GB in size. That latter point is especially important, as the sole reason for Game-Key Cards existing is for games that simply cannot squeeze the experience onto a traditional cartridge without compromising the experience. Pokopia is more likely to be around 10GB in size, and nowhere near hitting the upper eschelons of 64GB. It isn’t as if The Pokémon Company can’t afford to produce proper physical cartridges, or that Nintendo doesn’t have an incentive to invest in physical media, as, according to its own FY26 earnings report, over 50% of its total software sales were physical. Really, it just feels greedy.

We Can’t Let The Future Of Physical Media Be Game-Key Cards

I refuse to let the future of physical media be this egregiously bad physical-digital-hybrid that just enables developers to be lazy and avoid creating bespoke ports. Nintendo releasing first-party games on these cartridges normalizes it for both third-party and Nintendo-owned developers, and that is not right. Physical media exists not merely as another vehicle through which studios can make money, but as a greater form of appreciation for the art of video game design. They used to be lavishly made, packed with additional content, manuals, reversible covers, and more. They were and still are an expression of passion for gaming in a collectible form.

Physical media transcends something that sits on your shelf collecting dust. It is a way for collectors to catalogue their favorite eras of gaming, for fans to further invest in their favorite games, and for those fed up with the loss of ownership modern gaming is promoting to actually own the games they play. Game-Key Cards certainly facilitate some of those needs on a purely superficial level, but they also add needless complications, additional steps to actually playing the game, and a removal of one of the most integral features of physical media: its offline functionality.

By putting first-party games on Game-Key Cards, Nintendo is, without being too hyperbolic, disrespecting the art of and appreciation for physical media. Their existence is somewhat blasphemous to begin with, but at least makes sense for the right developer. Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have all the money in the world. They are not justified in releasing any game developed by them or their subsidiaries on Game-Key Cards and frankly only risk hurting their potential physical sales, something that, need I remind you, makes up a vast majority of total sales.

Pokémon Pokopia has a lot to get right as it is. It is coming off the back of a truly banal Pokémon spin-off and offering an entirely new experience within that universe. Charging $70 for it is already an enormous barrier for many, but lumping it in with the rest of the Game-Key Card rejects feels particularly unfair. This experiment, if that is indeed what it is, is wrong on so many levels and, I suspect, will only hurt Pokémon Pokopia in the long run. After all, who really wants to pay $70 for a plastic box and a more inconvenient way of playing a digital game?

