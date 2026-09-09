New Kirby 3D Platformer Revealed at Nintendo Direct

Today’s Nintendo Direct was packed full of new releases, with one of the highlights being the first console release of Meccha Chameleon, Steam’s most popular game of 2026 so far. Fans also got a first look at Metroid: Ravenous, the next 2D adventure for Samus. These weren’t the only announcements from Nintendo, as the studio has revealed the next game for everyone’s favorite pink ball, Kirby. What stands out about this announcement is that fans will finally get to play a fully realized 3D Kirby platformer.

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Kirby and the World Beyond entered the Nintendo Direct with purpose, though it did leave many fans convinced we were finally getting a new 3D Mario game. The game showcased a full 3D environment, matching the likes of Donkey Kong Bananza and Super Mario Odyssey rather than the pseudo-3D world of Kirby and the Forgotten Land. But while the game shifted its perspective, the bright and charming world that fans have come to love remains and will be explorable in the Spring of 2027 on Nintendo Switch 2.

Kirby and the World Beyond Marks the Series First True 3D Platformer

Kirby and the World Beyond features a bright and whimsical world starring Kirby, allowing players to fully explore the environment in 3D. Players will be able to jump, hover, inhale, and of course, use the various powers that Kirby copies throughout the world. These open the door for all manner of traversal and combat feats, allowing players to experiment with how they progress.

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Kirby may be the star, but he isn’t the only familiar face. King Dedede appears in Kirby and the World Beyond, offering Kirby a thrilling boss fight. After the fight, the trailer shows King Dedede blasting off into the air, only to slam into a false skybox, revealing that not everything is as it seems in Dream Land.

This is where Kirby meets a new friend, a mystical, almost fairy-looking girl. Details are sparse on who she is or what role she will play, but she appears instrumental in the narrative of Kirby and the World Beyond. In the trailer, we see Kirby’s sword ability get powered up, allowing Kirby to perform massive swings to cut down trees or break obstacles in his path. These powered-up abilities will likely be how Kirby discovers and explores new lands.

Kirby and the World Beyond comes hot on the heels of Kirby Air Riders and will launch in time for Kirby’s 35th anniversary. With the year 2027 marking such a special occasion for Kirby, it is no wonder that Nintendo wants to deliver a brand new ambitious 3D. With the September 2026 Direct over, Kirby and the World Beyond marks one of its highlights for sure.