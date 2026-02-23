Nioh 3 Is An Incredible Game, But Everyone Seems to Be Ignoring Its Major Flaw

Jumping back into the Nioh franchise is like coming home with Nioh 3. As fully expected, the combat is still razor-sharp, and the loot grind still hits that perfect balance of satisfying and addictive. Nioh 3 nails everything fans love about the series, and it’s an absolute joy to play. If you’ve poured hundreds of hours into Nioh 2, this game instantly scratches that same itch.

But here’s the thing, the so-called elephant in the room: beneath all the polish and new abilities, a large part of the experience feels familiar in a way that’s hard to ignore. Nioh 3 leans heavily on material from its predecessor, from enemy designs and attack patterns to familiar combat scenarios. For diehard fans, that repetition can be jarring. It’s still an incredible game, but this major flaw quietly undercuts what could have been a truly fresh sequel.

Too Much Nioh 2 and Not Enough Nioh 3

For anyone who has spent hundreds of hours in Nioh 2, the recycled content hits fast and is consistent throughout the entire experience. Certain enemy designs and bosses feel almost lifted directly from the last game, and their attack patterns range from predictable to outright the same if you’re already familiar with them. Even environments sometimes feel like a subtle remix rather than completely new creations. The issue isn’t that the game isn’t fun. Make no mistake: it absolutely is, but it can pull longtime fans out of the immersive thrill that defines the series, because we’ve already experienced most of what Nioh 3 offers before.

The problem grows deeper in NG+. Nioh 3 adds higher enemy difficulty, but the reused elements become more noticeable when repeated multiple times. Enemies that felt threatening in Nioh 2 now seem like variations on old patterns rather than entirely fresh threats. Some new skills and weapons offer creative ways to engage with combat, but the constant reminders of previous battles keep the game from feeling fully original. The enemy variety is the one part of the game that doesn’t feel polished; it feels safe. There are very few new enemies in Nioh 3.

Now, truthfully, new players likely won’t notice, and the game still shines in combat and progression. But fans who know every nuance of Nioh 2’s enemies, mechanics, and weapons can feel the impact immediately. It’s a subtle dissatisfaction, one that doesn’t ruin the game but leaves a lingering question: why is there not more new content in Nioh 3? The sequel delivers everything we love about the series, but doesn’t always deliver the sense of novelty we crave.

At the same time, it’s clear that Team Ninja put a ton of work into refining what makes Nioh great. The combat is smoother than ever, skill chains are more satisfying, and the loot grind is perfectly tuned to keep players engaged. But it’s a game caught between two worlds: one foot in the brilliance of Nioh 2, and one trying to establish its own identity. And for fans invested in both the gameplay and the world, that balancing act sometimes feels uneven.

Why Nioh 3’s Recycled Content Deserves a Harder Look

This isn’t just a minor gripe. It’s a structural issue that impacts how the game is experienced and discussed. The thrill of Nioh has always been in mastering new enemies, hoarding tons of loot, and discovering how the game’s complex mechanics interact with your playstyle. When too much is recycled, those moments lose some of their punch. Even a beautifully crafted boss fight feels less impressive if it’s built on a foundation you’ve already conquered before. Recognition of this flaw doesn’t detract from the game’s strengths; it emphasizes where the sequel could have reached higher.

The conversation around Nioh 3 often focuses on its improvements: combat refinements, polished progression, and rewarding loot. But the recycled content rarely gets the spotlight, leaving an incomplete picture for readers and potential players. Addressing it isn’t about nitpicking. On the contrary, it’s about understanding how repetition affects engagement and the sense of exploration that defines the series. When fans are already deeply familiar with 90% of the enemy types, because of Nioh 2 (not an exaggeration, by the way), the impact of new mechanics is muted, and the excitement of discovering new challenges is dulled.

That said, Nioh 3 is still a masterpiece in many ways, but for diehard fans, the heavy reliance on Nioh 2 content is noticeable and worth discussing. It doesn’t ruin the experience, but it highlights an opportunity for growth. If Team Ninja leans more into originality in future entries, the series could reach even greater heights. Talking about this now shows the series is strong enough to be loved even when it holds back a little, and it gives fans hope for what the next chapter could achieve.

Ultimately, Nioh 3 is proof that Team Ninja can still deliver action RPG perfection. Yet the shadow of Nioh 2 reminds us that even near-flawless games have areas that deserve scrutiny. By looking closely at recycled content, fans and critics alike can better appreciate both the brilliance and the missed opportunities, making the discussion aroundNioh 3 richer and more meaningful. And for those of us who live and breathe this series, that’s exactly the kind of conversation we want to have, for an even better fourth entry in the future.

