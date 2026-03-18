New Resident Evil Record Says a Lot About Survival Horror Games

In just under three weeks, Resident Evil Requiem has garnered a franchise record for Capcom through sheer sales numbers. With incredibly positive reviews too, it seems like Resident Evil‘s approach has been widely successful, even compared to other titles in its genre. This could be for a variety of reasons, but the overall attraction fans have to the latest Capcom game could hint at a larger appeal survival horror has.

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One of the unique aspects of Resident Evil Requiem was how the game blended action elements and traditional horror together. Segments in the game with Leon relied more on fighting off hordes of infected with firearms and martial skills, while Grace’s portions in the story were more about escaping horrific foes. This contrast can make a survival horror game terrifying, but more approachable than others like Alien: Isolation or Outlast, where your helplessness can make the horror overwhelming.

Resident Evil Requiem Reaches Six Million Copies Sold In Record Time For The Series

Without a doubt, Resident Evil Requiem has become the fastest selling entry in the series, reaching six million copies sold in less than a month since its release in February 2026. This value also comes with a record number of concurrent players on Steam for the survival horror franchise, with nearly 344,000 people trying it out during the launch weekend. High Metacritic scores and other factors also have marked firsts for Resident Evil, painting an even bigger picture of the game’s success.

Sustained demand for more Resident Evil has allowed the series to reach absurd heights in the last few years, with cumulative sales of every game in the franchise surpassing 183 million units as of 2025. This implies that it isn’t just Resident Evil Requiem gaining praise and attention, but other titles like Resident Evil 2, 3, and 4 Remake that have released in recent years. The legacy of this IP has only grown and grown as Capcom continues pouring effort into it, with each new game having improved visuals and gameplay from the last.

With a movie by Weapons and Barbarian director Zach Cregger on the way, Resident Evil‘s popularity isn’t slowing down any time soon. 30th Anniversary events and plans for Resident Evil 10 or another new remake could also be in the works, but these are merely reflections of the game’s ongoing appeal. Beyond the legacy aspect of Resident Evil, other survival horror games are also experiencing great numbers, showing a general attraction to the genre that isn’t usually seen in other gaming spheres.

Survival Horror’s Limited Demands On Players Makes The Genre Easily Approached By All Audiences

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One of the reasons why Resident Evil and other survival horror series see such success could be due to how the genre has a larger accessibility compared to others. Despite the fear they can induce, survival horror games are largely straightforward affairs, without too much technical complexity compared to other genres. Unlike an FPS, survival horror doesn’t demand great accuracy or motor skills from its players, allowing a wider audience to experience them without mechanical limitations.

Similar to how turn-based RPGs and strategy games have mass appeal through mental coordination, survival horror games have progression tied to exploring horror in smart ways. Instead of needing to input a complex series of inputs like you would in a fighting game, survival horror games often turn to puzzles or simple obstacles with clear solutions. Resident Evil is notorious for doing this, hiding secrets behind safe combinations or using the environment to communicate how to reach hidden paths to drive the story forward.

Most of the challenge behind survival horror games are finding out how to navigate around the terrors presented to you, and the endurance tied to outlasting them. Multiple innovations in survival horror have evolved this concept into interesting enemy encounters, sometimes featuring crafting systems to help your character cleverly get out of a jam. However, when it comes to physical demand, there is little pressure on players to execute ideas as they have more freedom to experiment and fail.

Fans Of Resident Evil Have Already Praised Requiem For Being Incredibly Simple To Pick Up And Play

Many of the positive reviews of Resident Evil Requiem voice the concept of ease fully, with some even remarking that the game is “too easy” through its Casual and Standard difficulties. For new fans, though, this is what makes the game incredibly accessible. Even the traditional restrictions to inventory space and ammunition from past Resident Evil titles isn’t as demanding in Requiem, allowing players to go all out in action sequences with Leon.

Although other genres might fail due to being too straightforward, survival horror makes it work through its scares and foreboding atmosphere. In Resident Evil Requiem‘s case, Grace’s sections are incredibly simple to understand, but still harrowing due to the unique level design, horrific monsters she encounters, and clear objectives she has to complete under much tension.

This all culminates in making Resident Evil one of the easiest games to pick up and enjoy without needing any knowledge of how to play it. Basic movement and combat has deeper mechanics in Resident Evil Requiem, but its success shows how survival horror has never needed a wealth of technical skill from its players in order for them to have fun.

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