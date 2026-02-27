Resident Evil Requiem May Bring Back One of Its Best Characters in DLC

I’m of the mind that Resident Evil Requiem’s ending might be teasing the return of one major character, potentially in the form of DLC. By the time Requiem’s conclusion rolls around, most of the biggest questions tied to its story have been answered. In typical Resident Evil fashion, though, Capcom sneaks in one final tease that seems to indicate where the series might be heading next. For now, we don’t know exactly what to glean from this teaser, but I think it could end up seeing one of the franchise’s original protagonists making a comeback.

Obviously, spoilers for the entirety of Resident Evil Requiem will be present in this article, so read onward at your own discretion.

Is Jill Valentine Being Teased to Return?

At the very end of Resident Evil Requiem, Leon and Grace find themselves saved by Chris Redfield’s Hound Wolf Squad. This group of the BSAA is comprised of only a handful of members, all of whom are donning helmets and night vision goggles that conceal their identities. None of the soldiers is given a name, either, but one of them seems to have some small similarities to Jill Valentine.

If you check out the in-game model for the Hound Wolf Squad in the bonus section of Resident Evil Requiem, it seems apparent that one of these five members is a woman. Not only does the character model have the build of a woman, but they’re the only member of the group who has their hair exposed. While this might not seem like much, it’s the only discernible physical trait that can be gleaned from any of the five. Clearly, Capcom is trying to provide more details about this character than any others that are in the squad.

You can see this in-game model for yourself here:

While this could be a stretch, it would make a lot of sense if this mysterious member of the Hound Wolf Squad ended up being Jill Valentine. Jill is the original partner of Chris in the Resident Evil series, which means it’s quite feasible that she could be working with him once again as a member of his task force. This mystery character also happens to have blonde hair, which Jill boasted in her last mainline game in the series, Resident Evil 5. As such, Capcom could be setting her up to return in the near future.

Here’s Why Jill Could Be in Requiem’s DLC

As for how Jill would return in DLC for Resident Evil Requiem, past entries in the series have often indicated ahead of time what Capcom looks to do with its post-launch content. In Resident Evil 7, one of the game’s final cutscenes featured Chris Redfield, who went on to be playable in the Not a Hero DLC after the events of the main game. Resident Evil Village repeated this trend with its final cutscene, which centered around an adult version of Rose Winters. Rose would end up being playable in the Shadows of Rose DLC later on.

With this in mind, the last cutscene in Resident Evil Requiem briefly references the Hound Wolf Squad. The scene, which is set once again at the Ark, sees a group of soldiers dispatching BSAA agents in pursuit of a mysterious “objective” which is within the facility. One of the soldiers then mentions that they have to act quickly before the “wolves” are sent after them.

In all likelihood, this scene is setting up a conflict between the Hound Wolf Squad and this unknown faction. Rather than have this encounter play out in the next mainline Resident Evil game, history tells us that this story will be told in DLC. As such, players are likely to control a member of the Hound Wolf Squad, and while they could end up playing as its commander, Chris Redfield, I think it’d make more sense to play as one of the five members of the group that are seen in the main game.

If this does truly happen, then revealing that one of these Hound Wolf Squad members was Jill all along would make excitement for Requiem’s DLC explode, as she would likely be the playable character. Many Resident Evil fans have been pining to see Jill return in the mainline series for years. Outside of the remake of Resident Evil 3, the most recent game in which she appeared was Resident Evil Revelations. Since Revelations takes place before the events of Resident Evil 5, though, we have no idea what has happened to Jill in the nearly 20 years since this game in the Resident Evil timeline.

Perhaps this is all wishful thinking on my end, but I truly do think that Capcom could be setting Jill up for a big return in Resident Evil Requiem’s DLC. Even if this theory ends up being wrong, hopefully, Jill will make her long-awaited resurgence in the Resident Evil series at some point.