Retro Gamers Rejoice With the Retroid Pocket 6

Over the past couple of decades, a new industry has carved out a nice niche in the handheld console market, focusing on retro gamers. There are countless devices capable of playing everything from E.T. the Extra Terrestrial on the Atari 2600 to God of War: Chains of Olympus on the PlayStation Portable. This is accomplished through emulation, and numerous companies, primarily located in China, capitalize on nostalgia by producing relatively low-cost devices that can play these games. While there are many, with companies like ModRetro and Ayn taking center stage, I’m giving a shout-out to the new Retroid Pocket 6.

The device is the latest from Retroid, and, like its predecessors, it’s an Android-based retro gaming handheld you can order right now on their website. At a glance, the device looks a bit like a PlayStation Portable, but it’s more powerful, has customizable features, and can play just about anything you throw onto it, including PSP games. To be clear, I’m not advocating adding ROMs of games you don’t own to play on these devices, as that’s illegal, but I am touting the Retroid Pocket 6 as a great option for playing backups of games you do own.

The Retroid Pocket 6 Is an Absolute Beast

Image courtesy of Retroid

When Retroid released the Retroid Pocket 6, it came in two models: one with 8GB of RAM and another with 12GB. Unfortunately, in March 2026, the company discontinued the 12GB model due to the skyrocketing prices and difficulty in sourcing RAM. When this happened, the company increased the price of the remaining 8GB model by $20. To be honest, this sucks, but it’s happening industry-wide, thanks to AI companies buying up RAM like it’s going out of style, so this isn’t going to stop here. Rumor has it that the next PlayStation and Xbox consoles will have increased prices for the exact same reason.

Moving past that unpleasantness, you’re left with an Android-based handheld that comes in two main configurations. You can have it with the D-Pad at the top, on the left side of the handheld, or at the bottom. This is essentially for retro gamers and modern gamers, respectively, though it’s a personal choice in the end. It comes in one of four colors and features customizable LEDs around the sticks. It’s powered by an 8 Gen 2 processor, runs Android 13, and has a beautiful 5.5-inch AMOLED 1080p/120Hz touchscreen. It’s also loaded with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and much more.

While the system is great at playing ROMs on various emulators, one of its best features is its ability to run many Steam games without latency. This makes the Retroid Pocket 6 a fantastic option now that the Steam Deck is becoming more expensive and harder to find. For a small, relatively inexpensive handheld, the Retroid Pocket 6 packs a serious punch. While there are more advanced options out there, including several larger ones with more robust processors, for the money, there really isn’t anything else in the same quality range, as it costs only $244.

The Retroid Pocket 6 Is a Great Alternative to More Expensive Optioins

Image courtesy of Retroid

If you’re the type of gamer who likes to enjoy a multitude of titles from various systems, there’s a lot to get out of the Retroid Pocket 6. Because it’s an Android system with a built-in control interface, it’s great at playing Android games on top of whatever else you might decide to load onto it. This includes watching movies on Netflix or whatever you might do with your cell phone. As a retro enthusiast, I’m a fan of the systems that Retroid has developed, and the Retroid Pocket 6 stands apart as a superior system with a lot to offer.

