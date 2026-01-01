These Retro Handhelds Bring Arcade & Console Gaming to the Masses

The market for retro handhelds has experienced a surge in recent years, driven by the availability of more affordable screens, computers, and internal components. This has led to oversaturation, making it difficult to decide which system to purchase. They all have their pros and cons, and some come packed with nostalgic charm, while others are more interested in delivering higher quality. There are hundreds of options, so we’ve chosen five exceptional examples that let players dive into retro cartridge consoles, arcade games, and more. We’ve selected one option from five leading companies in the field and have arranged them in no particular order.

1) Ayaneo Pocket Air Mini

Image courtesy of Ayaneo

The Ayaneo Pocket Air Mini is a more affordable option that boasts advanced capabilities, as it supports games from the late 1990s and earlier. It features a 4.2” 4:3 screen, fits easily in your pocket, and its controls feel natural in your hand. The handheld launched via an Indiegogo campaign and is only available for pre-order as of writing. Despite this, it’s packed with features that should make anyone looking to pick up an inexpensive retro handheld take notice. The cost is a key factor, as it averages $70 to $80, depending on the version you choose. The price varies due to the exchange rate, as these are produced and sold in Hong Kong.

2) ModRetro Chromatic

Image courtesy of ModRetro

The ModRetro Chromatic is a love letter to the Nintendo Game Boy, which makes sense, as it’s arguably the best handheld in history. Unlike its predecessor, this handheld is encased in a sleek metal shell and can play both Game Boy and Game Boy Color cartridges. It includes all sorts of elements that make it look and feel like a Game Boy Color, but with modern upgrades, and it even comes with a new version of Tetris. It flawlessly plays any cartridge you put into it from both systems and is easily one of the best handhelds on the market. You can purchase one for $199.99, and a variety of color options are available.

3) TRIMUI Brick

Image courtesy of TRIMUI

If you’re looking for a handheld that has the look and feel of a classic Game Boy but want something infinitely more advanced, the TRIMUI Brick is worthy of your attention. This pocket-friendly handheld features enough buttons to play almost any game released before the early 2000s. It’s remarkably efficient at emulating the N64, Dreamcast, and PlayStation. It has shoulder buttons on the back, as well as four in the front, arranged similarly to a Super Nintendo controller. You can swap out the shoulder buttons for different designs, which is an interesting feature. While small, it packs a lot of power, allowing for extended gameplay. TRIMUI sells these for around $75 and up, depending on storage options.

4) Retroid Pocket Flip 2

Image courtesy of Retroid Pocket

Nintendo is the king of the flip handheld, going back to the Game & Watch devices from the 1980s. They stepped up their game with the Game Boy Advance SP, and if you love that style of handheld, the Retroid Pocket Flip 2 is an excellent option. The system boasts a wide, 5.5” AMOLED display and can play all kinds of games. It’s an improvement over the company’s previous flip model and brings many excellent titles back into your pocket. It’s packed with 8 GB of RAM, which is more than enough for most retro systems, but it is pricey. These will run you between $180 and $210, depending on the options.

5) ANBERNIC RG477M

Image courtesy of ANBERNIC

While it doesn’t have the snappiest name, the ANBERNIC RG477M is a well-crafted and highly capable retro handheld with a brilliant, beautiful display. The 4.7” LTPS display, 12 GB of RAM, and excellent controls make this a one-stop shop for any gamer’s retro needs. It can play games from the early 2000s and earlier, and it’s encased in a nice metal shell, protecting it from damage. The biggest detractor is the price, as these models range from around $260, depending on the configuration, which allows for customization options such as RAM, color, and more. These are made in China, but you can purchase them from suppliers in the States.

