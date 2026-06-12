Saw: Genesis’ Intricate Traps Might Take Inspiration From Another Great Asymmetric Multiplayer Title

Confrontation seems to be the core theme behind Saw: Genesis, the 3v1 asymmetric horror game based on the iconic Saw film series. This multiplayer title is planned for a Fall 2026 release, and exists in a far more detailed way than a simple IP copy of something like Dead by Daylight. Many references to Saw‘s detailed history are present in Saw: Genesis, but other inspirations have shown that the multiplayer game’s creative concepts come from more than just the movies.

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Unlike other asymmetric horror games, the single player is actually at a heavy disadvantage compared to others. Physically weaker in Saw: Genesis, the single “Judge” player must use their wits to build traps, observe and isolate others, and apply pressure through careful preparation to defeat everyone else. Making complex situations for the other three “Accused” players, the “Judge” can use their own creativity to turn Saw: Genesis into one of the most stressful horror games imaginable.

Saw: Genesis Should Borrow Features From Meet Your Maker To Develop Its Asymmetric Multiplayer

Courtesy of Behaviour Interactive Inc.

Saw: Genesis‘ approach to multiplayer relies heavily on players having an input in the design of challenges, obstacles, or threats present on a map. This concept is relatively innovative, but other games like Meet Your Maker were entirely built off this idea. Meet Your Maker is a game completely reliant on player expression, as you are required to build a multi-layered fortress full of enemies and traps for others to navigate through. Making your own Outpost is an incredibly detailed affair, with a lengthy amount of options at your disposal.

For example, players can position exact placement for various enemy types in their Outpost, including their guard patterns and strategies. Blocking off passages, creating traps with multiple dangers, and modifying routes from the start to end of the Outpost invites a ton of tweaks and adjustments to your personal fortress. Being able to jump online either as a solo player or with a friend to raid player Outposts from online lists is one of the biggest draws of Meet Your Maker, due to how different each base is made.

Character loadouts and unlocked items gained from progressive trial and error are constantly giving you new tools to expand your Outpost’s variety as well. By comparison, Saw: Genesis is a much darker game than Meet Your Maker, but its core idea to give the “Judge” player freedom in trap creation already sounds similar to the former game’s premise. If Saw: Genesis goes fully into allowing the mastermind player to build maps and traps from scratch, no two “Judge” approaches would be the same.

Courtesy of Broken Mirror Games

Already, some details of Saw: Genesis have the same level of intention behind the Judge character’s gameplay that Meet Your Maker gives to Outpost designers. For instance, the Judge is able to place an accomplice NPC in their maze-like assortment of traps, confusing players by having someone on the inside to guide them in different directions. At the same time, the Judge has other perks and tools like the ability to make a “rehabilitation trap,” a staple from the Saw series. This type of trap is one Accused players can get out of, but usually at a heavy cost.

The Judge can create situations where players have to sacrifice a limb through a rehabilitation trap to survive, calling back to some of the most gruesome and stressful moments from the Saw franchise. Those players will live, but will be forced to play the rest of a match at a severe disadvantage due to whatever they lost in that trap. As the Judge, players will have opportunities to not just create traps designed to instantly kill foes, but rather meticulously reshape matches in their favor.

Although it will no doubt be exciting to play as Accused trying to navigate and beat the Judge’s traps in Saw: Genesis, arguably the biggest appeal of this game so far is how much creativity the Judge is offered. If Saw: Genesis borrows the level of detail in Meet Your Maker behind Outpost creation, the number of traps and situations players could develop might be endless. Unlocking new ways to break Accused cooperation would be exciting too, not only developing a , but also paying homage to some of Saw‘s best traits.

Despite their differences in genre and tone, taking ideas from Meet Your Maker‘s intellectual and instinctual player-created level design could help this horror game evolve before its release. Having Judge players consult each other online to make the most mind-bending puzzles and traps in Saw: Genesis could help the game grow even further, solidifying it as something injected with lots of personal ingenuity.

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