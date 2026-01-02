Horror Game Series That Hasn’t Been Seen Since 2010 Officially Set to Return

A horror game franchise that was last seen on Xbox 360 and PS3 platforms in 2010 has been teased to return soon. Perhaps more so than any other genre, this console generation has been particularly strong for horror games so far. Between remakes of games like Dead Space, Silent Hill 2, and Resident Evil 4, to new releases like Alan Wake 2 and Cronos: The New Dawn, horror fans have had plenty to play over the past few years. Now, based on a new update from one executive, a horror series based on a hit film franchise is set to make a comeback as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During a recent earnings call, Lionsgate boss Adam Fogelson teased that a new AAA video game based on Saw is set to be revealed in the near future. While Saw is best known as a movie series that began in 2004, it would later go on to receive a handful of video games as well. 2009’s Saw game came to Xbox 360 and PS3 hardware, and despite having a middling response, would become a cult-classic. It was followed by a sequel, Saw 2: Flesh and Blood, the next year in 2010. Following the dismal response that Saw 2 received, though, future games tied to Saw never came about. Now, Lionsgate seems keen on doing something in the gaming space once again with the IP, but it’s not clear what.

New Saw Game Details Remain Shrouded in Mystery

While it’s great to hear that more Saw games are on the way, there’s still essentially nothing that we know about this new entry. Past Saw games were developed by Zombie Games (which is now defunct) and were published by Konami. Whether or not Konami will again be involved with this new venture isn’t yet known, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see another publisher step in to work with Lionsgate. Blumhouse, which is now a co-owner of the Saw IP, would make the most sense to be leading the charge on this project, as it now has its own Blumhouse Games publishing label that began in 2023.

As for the Saw movie franchise, a new installment in the ongoing horror saga isn’t yet known to be in development. While another film might come about down the road, this new video game now seems to be the next big thing on the horizon for those wanting more from the horror series.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!



