3 Upcoming Horror Games That Could Rival Silent Hill

The Silent Hill series is a long-time fan favorite, with decades of great games (and its fair share of stinkers). Players love the mix of survival horror and psychological terror, and are always looking for something new to satisfy that itch. Sure, Konami has started to open the floodgates with more Silent Hill games lately, but there’s still a void between new games in the series. Thankfully, several developers are stepping up with great-looking horror games. Over the next several months and beyond, there should be quite a few games that might give Silent Hill a run for its money.

Here are three upcoming horror games that Silent Hill fans should keep an eye on.

3) Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival

Hellraiser: Revival is coming from Saber Interactive in 2026. It doesn’t have a firm release date yet, but this next tale in Clive Barker’s legendary series is sure to turn heads when it launches. Hellraiser: Revival will undoubtedly be much bloodier than Silent Hill, but many of the monster designs wouldn’t be totally out of place in that foggy town.

As you battle against the Cenobites in this first-person survival horror game, you’ll need to use the abilities granted to you by the Genesis Configuration puzzle box. Again, this will be much more graphic than the Silent Hill games, maybe straying a bit closer to something like Outlast, but if you can stomach it, there should be a solid horror game here.

2) Nowhere

Image courtesy of Midnight Forge

Nowhere is inspired by Nordic mythology, which is immediately evident when browsing through screenshots. The foggy locales almost look like they could be set in Silent Hill, albeit in ancient times.

The developers at Midnight Forge are also putting less focus on the action. Nowhere does include survival horror elements, but there’s also a large splash of detective gameplay. While the forest dwellings you’re exploring look ancient, you’ll have more modern tools at your disposal to help uncover the mystery behind exactly what’s happening in Nowhere.

Plus, you’ll explore the open world at your own pace. Nowhere uses a non-linear story, which means you can follow whichever lead you want, giving you quite a bit of player agency. You’ll want to keep a hiding place close. Who knows what’s lurking in the forest?

1) OD

Image courtesy of Kojima Productions

Before splitting with Konami, Hideo Kojima put together a famous demo called P.T., which turned out to be a playable teaser for a new Silent Game he and his team were working on. However, that game was never made because Konami and Kojima had that high-profile breakup.

After the success of Death Stranding, Kojima Productions’ first game since going independent, the team announced a few projects. One of those is OD, an upcoming horror game it’s making alongside Xbox Game Studios and horror director Jordan Peele. Thus far, we haven’t learned much about OD outside of Kojima saying it’s an anthology horror game, but we know it’s coming out in the next few years.

With so little actually known about OD, it’s tough to say how similar it will be to Silent Hill. That said, knowing that Kojima was working on a horror game within the series means that hopes are understandably high that OD can give fans a taste of what that original game might be. Hopefully, we will learn more about OD in the next few months now that Kojima Productions has had Death Stranding 2 out of the door for several months.

