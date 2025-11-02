I’ve Been Waiting 22 Years for the Fourth Game in This Star Wars Series

Star Wars has been the source material for plenty of great games over the years, but one of the best examples of the franchise translating to the world of gaming hasn’t gotten a new release in 22 years. Part of the universal appeal of Star Wars is the sheer depth of the universe, which allows different fans to embrace different parts of the galaxy. Game developers have taken it even a step further, with the franchise inspiring plenty of RPGs, first-person shooters, adventure games, digital toy boxes, racing titles, and even fighting games.

One of the most consistent game genres used to recreate the Star Wars franchise for gamers has been flight sims, going all the way back to the Star Wars arcade game and PC titles like X-Wing and TIE Fighter. However, the best example of the series tackling aerial combat took flight on the Nintendo 64 and PC in 1998 and has never been fully replicated. The Rogue Squadron series boasts three critically acclaimed games from a five-year stretch that have never been revived in the modern era. I’ve been waiting over twenty years for the Rogue Squadron series to get a fourth game, and the time might be perfect for it.

Rogue Squadron Was A Pitch Perfect Star Wars Series

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron remains one of the best arcade-style aerial combat series ever, and I’ve been dying for an official fourth entry in the series for over two decades. earned strong reviews from critics and even took home an Origins Award for Best Action Computer Game. Coming amid the theatrical re-releases of the original Star Wars trilogy and in the build-up to Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, Rogue Squadron exceeded expectations and sold incredibly well.

It helps that, rather than just replicating the plot of the films, Rogue Squadron told an original story in between the events of A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back, focusing on Luke and Wedge Antilles’ newly formed Rogue Squadron combating the machinations of the Empire across the galaxy. Taking inspiration from the tie-in comics focused on the Rebel Alliance pilots, Rogue Squadron helped cement playable pilot Wedge Antilles as a fan-favorite character of the franchise, despite his relatively minor roles in the original trilogy. The game benefited from tight controls and exciting gameplay that rewarded risky maneuvers and quick thinking.

The graphics looked fantastic, especially for the N64, thanks to the use of the Memory Expansion Pack. The best element of the game for Star Wars fans was the diverse ship options, allowing players to step out of the iconic X-wing and pilot other ships, such as the bulky Y-wing, the unique snowspeeder, or the zippy A-wing. Other ships, like the Millennium Falcon, the TIE interceptor, the Naboo Starfighter, and even a 1969 Buick Electra 225 could be unlocked through in-game achievements and passcodes.

The success of Rogue Squadron led to a continued partnership with Nintendo, leading to Star Wars Rogue Squadron II: Rogue Leader. With more expansive graphics befitting the new console, the reception to the sequel was even stronger than for the first game. Rogue Leader earned rave reviews from across gaming media and became the second-best-selling title for the GameCube during the console’s launch. Developers Factor 5 and LucasArts Games grew even more ambitious with Star Wars Rogue Squadron III: Rebel Strike in 2003, delivering a more expansive title that also allowed players to step out of their ships for missions on foot or in grounded vehicles like the speeder bikes or AT-AT imperial walkers. While the on-ground sections of the game suffered from clunky controls, Rebel Strike still sold well for the studio and earned solid reviews.

Why Rogue Squadron Never Got A Fourth Game

There had been Star Wars flight games before Rogue Squadron, and there have been others in the years since. The original game even received a spiritual successor in the form of Star Wars: Episode I: Battle for Naboo, also released for the N64. However, despite rave reviews and strong sales, Rogue Squadron ended up grounded following Rebel Strike. That’s not for lack of trying, either.

After their exclusivity with Nintendo ended, Factor 5 moved on to the Xbox with a potential re-release of the trilogy. However, the game was canceled in 2003 after LucasArts went through a management shift. The developer shifted gears to produce a multi-player-focused follow-up titled Rogue Squadron: X-Wing vs TIE Fighter for the Xbox 360 that sounds a lot like what fans eventually got with Star Wars: Squadrons in 2020. However, LucasArts canceled the game while in development. Sony then brought Factor 5 on to develop a title for the PlayStation 3, but decided against reviving Rogue Squadron. Instead, they shifted gears and produced the fantasy action title Lair, which was met with a far more tepid response from critics and audiences alike.

Factor 5’s last attempt to get Rogue Squadron back into the hands of players was a rework of their Xbox trilogy re-release, now tweaked for the Nintendo Wii. This reimagining of the game was even fully completed. However, However, the 2008 financial crisis led to the game being canceled, and Factor 5 went out of business just a few years later. The closest thing fans have gotten to a revival is the Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D re-release for Windows. It’s tragic, given the legacy of Rogue Squadron as a highlight in the Star Wars franchise. It clearly had an impact on fans and creatives alike, as a film adaptation of the concept was planned by the Walt Disney Studios with Patty Jenkins set to direct. Announced in 2020 and initially intended for a 2023 release, the film has yet to materialize — although Jenkins reportedly signed a contract in 2024, confirming that the film was still in development

Rogue Squadron Deserves Another Game

Despite being a rousing success for Factor 5, the Rogue Squadron series petered out after Rebel Strike. It’s a shame, too, because the series has only gotten more storytelling potential in the years since. Games like Star Wars: Squadrons highlight how visually stunning the Star Wars flight games can be on modern consoles, while the various ways the universe has grown in the years since Disney acquired Lucasfilm highlight all the directions the story could go in.

A sequel could span the entire history of the franchise, expanding to include characters, ships, and battles from the prequel and sequel trilogies — as well as TV shows like The Clone Wars, Rebels, The Mandalorian, and The Acolyte. Even if another Rogue Squadron wanted to incorporate more ground missions, it could look to games like Star Wars Battlefront II, which found a way to incorporate tight aerial combat and compelling ground battles. Hardware advancements like VR would be perfect for drawing the player fully into the cockpit, further immersing the player into a galaxy far, far away.

The franchise’s focus on the regular pilots who take part in the battle against forces like the Empire could also tie into the more grounded and rebellious spirit of films like Rogue One and shows like Andor, highlighting the moral complexities in a franchise that is too often accused of simple presentation. Especially with a film adaptation still reportedly in the works, a fourth Rogue Squadron game (or, barring that, a re-release of the original trilogy) could generate excitement for the title and the upcoming Ryan Gosling film, Star Wars: Starfighter.

It would also just be really fun — that was the ultimate trick to the games and what made them so compelling for fans. For all their strong graphics and compelling narrative, Rogue Squadron games were easy to pick up, exciting to dive into, and almost impossible to put down. They remain highlights in terms of video game adaptations of the franchise, and now is the perfect time to bring them back.