5 of the Most Absurd Games Ever Made

If you take a moment and think about it for a minute, a lot of video games have absurd premises. Just look at the Super Mario Bros. franchise or Sonic the Hedgehog; they’re not realistic, but that’s also the point. Most games are like that, and gamers don’t mind, as it’s part of the fun. Then there are games with premises or features that are so absurd, they’re just ridiculous. That doesn’t mean that an absurd game isn’t a good game — often, the more insane the idea, the better the execution. We looked through as many absurd games as possible, found five that are at the height of absurdity, and arranged them in no particular order.

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1) Who’s Your Daddy

Image courtesy of Evil Tortilla Games

Who’s Your Daddy is a 2016 video game that is best played with another person. In it, one player controls a father, while the other controls a baby. The goal of the father is to protect the baby at all costs, while the person controlling the kid is meant to have them die in the most horrific fashion possible. Basically, one tries to commit suicide (as a baby), and the other tries to prevent it. It’s absurd, but it’s also ridiculously fun, especially when played with a friend. In the original release, gameplay took place in a two-story home, but the re-release introduced The Baby Daddy Academy alongside a remastered version of the original map.

2) Mountain

Image courtesy of David O’Reilly

Mountain is one of the weirdest games ever made because it’s unlike anything else, and its premise takes absurdity and turns the dial to 11. ‘What is Mountain?’, you might ask. Well, it’s a game where you play as a single mountain floating through space. You can spin the mountain and look around, but that’s it. There’s no goal to achieve and nothing to actually do other than spin your mountain as it moves about the cosmos. It’s inexplicably entertaining and relaxing, despite lacking the interactive elements typically found in a video game. Despite this, Mountain has been highly successful, earning thousands of positive reviews on Steam, where you can get it for $0.99.

3) LSD: Dream Emulator

Image courtesy of Asmik Ace Entertainment

The absurdity of LSD: Dream Emulator is evident by just looking at the title, but the game is far more than it seems. It lacks goals or objectives and drops the player into a surreal environment where touching anything warps them to another area that’s just as strange as the one they left. The game was designed to showcase the artistry of video games, and, in that regard, it worked splendidly. LSD: Dream Emulator is strange and trippy, to be sure, but it’s also beautifully done and relaxing to play. In many ways, LSD: Dream Emulator is an experimental game, but in others, it’s surreal art.

4) Hatoful Boyfriend

Image courtesy of PigeoNation Inc.

Hatoful Boyfriend: A School of Hope and White Wings is a game in which the player is human, while everyone else is an intelligent bird. In it, the player has been chosen as the first human student at St. PigeoNation’s Institute, a school for talented birds. Your goal is to find love, take classes, and enjoy yourself among your peers as you form relationships and dive right into one of the most absurd concepts in gaming. It’s basically a romance sim, but it’s about birds. Hatoful Boyfriend has been incredibly successful, receiving thousands of positive reviews on Steam, where you can buy it for $9.99.

5) Goat Simulator

Image courtesy of Coffee Stain Studios

On its face, Goat Simulator is an absurd game that doesn’t even remotely try to be anything else. It’s an action game that involves controlling a goat throughout an open world, where your primary goal is to cause as much wanton destruction as possible. It was developed as a joke in a short period of time, but Goat Simulator was too hilarious to keep at that level, so it was fully developed and released, creating a small franchise. There’s Goat Simulator 3, which the devs chose as the title to keep the joke going, since there is no Goat Simulator 2.

What’s the most absurd game you’ve played? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!