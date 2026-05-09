Crimson Desert Confirms Huge Feature Fans Have Wanted Since Launch

Crimson Desert developer Pearl Abyss has confirmed a huge feature is coming with the next update to the open-world RPG that fans have wanted since the launch of the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X game. So far, the post-launch support of Crimson Desert has been excellent. It’s a single-player game, yet it’s been supported better than a live-service game. South Korean developer Pearl Abyss has just been cranking out updates full of not just bug fixes and improvements, but additions to the game. These additions have also confirmed that the studio is not just cranking out updates, but listening to feedback, as it has added one thing after another that fans have asked for.

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To this end, in “the next few days,” a new major update will be released, complete with an “extraction” feature that will let PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X players recover materials used in equipment refinement and more. This is a smaller quality-of-life feature, but one that has gotten a big reaction over on the Crimson Desert Reddit page.

“Huge”

“Huge. I’m excited about being able to get my materials back from stuff I’m not using,” writes one fan of the news. Another adds: “The extraction factor is actually majestic.”

A third fan further drives the point home: “Every. Single. Time. They manage to ship the most requested thing. Whoever observes community sentiment and prioritises the work queue in their team truly deserves a rise. Extracting materials from weapons is such a damn good move! I can finally commit to maxing out my gear.”

There are over 600 comments to a post sharing news of the update, and it feels like the vast majority are focused on this specific addition, while many others point out how great the community support for the game has been so far.

“Man, if any dev deserves to win ‘Best Community Support’ this year, my vote goes to Pearl Abyss,” writes a fourth fan, for example.

Right now, there is no exact date for this new update, but the expectation is that it will arrive sometime between Sunday and Tuesday. The only thing else we know about the update is that it will also add new special mounts, which have players excited. What exact mounts remains to be seen.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.