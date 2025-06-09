Stellar Blade’s Nikke DLC Adds Boss Fight and Mini-Games

Stellar Blade launches on PC on June 11th and the DLC collaboration with Shift Up’s other title, Goddess of Victory: Nikke, releases the same day for both PC and PlayStation 5. The DLC adds a great amount of content, with many excited for the boss fight that combines elements of both games. In addition to this, players will be able to enjoy various new game modes, including one directly inspired by Goddess of Victory: Nikke as seen in new footage.

When the Goddess of Victory: Nikke DLC releases for Stellar Blade on June 11th, players will be able to equip outfits from the game inspired by Rapi from Nikke. Not only this, but they can defeat the new boss fight to unlock a new outfit, Surface Refugee, for Eve, as well as new songs from Nikke.

Shift Up revealed new footage of the upcoming Stellar Blade NIKKE DLC! 🔥 #StellarBlade #NIKKE



Coming June 11 pic.twitter.com/bPCfVsskxS — Nerd Informant (@Nerd_Informant) June 8, 2025

Deviating from Stellar Blade’s core gameplay are the new game modes added. Players will be able to play Goddess of Victory: Nikke’s over-the-shoulder cover-based shooting mode. Shift Up is also adding a new fishing mechanic where players can pull up rewards like dolls of characters from Nikke. There is even a “Catch Me If You Can” game mode where players must chase down a character from the game.

The PC edition of Stellar Blade also comes with other improvements. Graphics have been optimized for PC and support for ultrawide monitors is available at launch. Enhanced framerates, texture pack support, and PS5 DualSense controller support are all included as well.

Stellar Blade Complete Edition is the most robust version of the game by Shift Up. Pre-ordering this title also comes with other rewards, including in-game items and cosmetics. Players on PS5 can also access the Goddess of Victory: Nikke DLC on June 11th when it releases.