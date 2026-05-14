Subnautica 2 Leans Into Co-Op Gameplay, But Not at the Expense of Solo Horror

At long last, fans of the original survival horror hit Subnautica are getting a chance to dive into the long-awaited sequel. Subnautica 2 arrives in Early Access on May 14th. With the sequel, Unknown Worlds wanted to give fans more of what they loved about the first game, while still offering new surprises to uncover. That means the general premise of Subnautica 2 will feel familiar. But one of the biggest changes this time around is that, unlike its predecessors, Subnautica 2 supports co-op gameplay. If that scares you, don’t worry – the original isolated solo mode is still available.

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In a recent virtual press conference, I got the chance to hear from the Unknown World team directly about their vision for the survival sequel. What struck me the most was their approach to adding co-op to a series that’s been known and loved for its solo gameplay experience. Though our firsthand experience with Early Access will be the ultimate judge, it sounds like Unknown Worlds has thought hard about how to add co-op to Subnautica 2 without sacrificing what made Subnautica a great single-player survival game.

Subnautica 2 Shakes Up the Franchise Formula With Co-Op

Courtesy of Unknown Worlds

Many of the biggest survival games in recent years have been heavily geared towards co-op gameplay. So, it’s not too surprising to see Unknown Worlds thinking about multiplayer for Subnautica 2. But as someone who largely prefers solo gameplay, I was interested to hear how the team is approaching this addition. After all, the vast emptiness of the alien ocean is so much of what drew fans to the first Subnautica. Having your friends along for the ride will almost certainly lighten the mood, taking away some of the fear and suspense.

Thankfully, co-op in Subnautica 2 is completely optional. This is no MMORPG translation of a single-player classic. If you want to experience the sequel as a fully solo game, you can. To join up with friends, you’ll have to invite them to your game. So, no worries about someone stumbling upon your remote corner of this new alien planet if you don’t want them to. But if you do want to try out multiplayer, it sounds like it’s going to be in pretty good shape for Early Access.

Subnautica 2 is launching for PC and Xbox Game Preview in Early Access. With a PC and console version, there’s one big question: will the game support crossplay? And yes, Subnautica 2 will allow co-op crossplay, with the devs aiming to keep the Xbox and PC versions of the game in sync with future updates throughout Early Access. In fact, the first major Early Access update will be geared towards improving the co-op experience, with plans to add in proximity chat and emotes. So, enticing players to try Subnautica 2 with friends does seem to be a priority for the team. But hopefully, it won’t come at the risk of the solo experience.

Solo Gamers Will Still Find Plenty of New and Familiar Exploration in Subnautica 2

Courtesy of Unknown Worlds

Though co-op is a big shift for Subnautica 2, there’s still plenty of new and returning goodness for single-player fans to look forward to. In Early Access, Unknown Worlds hopes to deliver a game that will give players everything they loved about the first game and then some. And from the looks of it, Subnautica 2 is poised to deliver on that front. The sequel brings us to an entirely new alien planet, full of unique creatures and landscapes to explore. As we do so, we’ll unlock new abilities that let us adapt to the world around us.

And that world should feel more alive than Subnuatica‘s. Despite the popularity of the first game, many fans wanted a more dynamic environment. With the new resources available while crafting Subnuatica 2, the team aims to provide an environment that feels alive even when you’re not directly interacting with it. Creatures will have more movement and actions even when you’re not engaging with them directly. And you’ll have more options for interacting with the creatures, including a few new weapons to help you stun enemies.

Another shiny new tool for solo Subnautica 2 players to enjoy? This game delivers a brand-new building system, with a more moldable feel that should allow for greater creativity. You can reshape and resize most buildable items to create the underwater base of your dreams, alone or with friends. This, along with new options for bio mods and customization, will give players plenty to experience right at the start of Early Access.

Of course, what’s available in Subnautica 2 starting May 14th is just the beginning. More tools, weapons, and features will be added throughout Early Access. So if you’re eager to help Unknown Worlds build the highly anticipated underwater survival sequel, you can jump into the game on PC and Xbox Series X|S. Subnautica 2 costs $29.99 in Early Access and supports cross-play co-op for up to 4 players.

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