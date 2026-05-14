Subnautica 2 Early Access Impressions: Unknown Worlds’ Underwater Survival Sequel Is Everything The Hype is Promising (So Far)

Subnautica lives on the top-tier shelf of sea-based gaming, that is, at least according to my social media algorithm. Obviously, the 87 Metacritic score supports that claim, but it’s funny just how many clips of streamers playing Subnautica I see on my social feeds on a daily basis… especially considering I’ve never played the game myself.

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That’s not for a lack of want, though. I’ve always wanted to play it. It just hasn’t happened yet. And while it seems to be a major source of big scares in the streaming community, thalassophobia has never really sunk its teeth into me, either. I love swimming in the ocean! But I’m also capable of having a very big imagination, and I’ve been known to exit the ocean for the dryland while on vacation at the beach just because I wind up scaring myself by thinking about just how vast, deep, and ultimately unexplored the ocean truly is.

That’s also why I came into Subnautica 2’s Early Access release with excited hesitation. On one hand, I finally got to explore its deep sea world. On the other… I had to explore its deep sea world.

I’m glad I did, though, because even in its Early Access state, Subnautica 2 has its tentacles wrapped tightly around me, pulling down into the darkest depths of a deep sea world I never realized I’d end up loving so much.

Feet First, Self-Preservation Later

The first thing you should know about jumping (diving?) into Subnautica 2 as a complete newcomer is that it wastes absolutely no time making you feel small. I was very tempted to start in Creative mode, which does away with the need (and stress) of being cognisant of your health needs. I talked myself into Survival, though, because it feels like the point of the game. The tension (and, yes, stress) of actually needing to stay alive is precisely what makes every discovery feel like it matters, especially as you waffle between pushing to go deeper or head back to the surface for air.

My very first in-game meal was a mistake. I grabbed something that looked edible and ate it immediately. Rookie error. I’ve never claimed to be an expert within the Survival genre, and Subnautica 2 backed that up.

The game didn’t hold my hand about it, either, which is the right design philosophy. Subnautica 2 feels like an exploration-first type of game with survival mechanics heightening the stakes and, honestly, desperation to continue living. The hunger system isn’t there to frustrate you. It’s there to keep you moving, curious, and occasionally punish your overconfidence… or “ill-advised” decisions.

Everything’s Terror Down Where It’s Wetter

What immediately struck me is just how vast and varied the world is, even in the areas closest to where you begin. The environments surrounding your lifepod feel so alive. And as different as they can be, everything still feels connected in a way. The lighting engine does most of the heavy lifting here. Bioluminescent coral bounces color across the seafloor, and sunlight ripples through the water’s surface and lands in shifting patterns on the ground below. I was especially happy with the bioluminescent-ness of the world once the sun sets. Because of sheer terror, it admittedly took me psyching myself up to go back in the water on my first night, and it was so worth it (and still so scary).

And thank God for the waypoint system. Without the lifepod’s marker to orient myself, I guarantee I would have been hopelessly lost within the first ten minutes. The ocean floor looks amazing, but come back up for air and you’re greeted with an endless world of waves. The navigation tools are simple and easy to follow, which is a balance the game strikes across the board when it comes to its interface.

Survival Games Don’t Have to Be Cruel for the Sake of Cruelty

The crafting system and overall UI are among the most accessible I’ve encountered in a survival/crafting-based game. The systems still have plenty of depth, but the interface compliments the flow of crafting. A lot of games in this genre drop you into the deep end (pun intended) with no lifeline whatsoever. Subnautica 2 does something more elegant by letting exploration itself be the tutorial. As you swim further out, new clues about the world, its history, and something larger going on beneath the surface (both literally and figuratively) begin to emerge organically. And, of course, with a future world setting, we get unmistakable threads about artificial intelligence woven into early dialogues, hinting at a layered story with its own message to be interpreted.

That sense of earned discovery extends to every unlock, blueprint, and new creature catalogued. Nothing ever feels handed to you. The further you push, the more the world opens. And the more the world opens, the more you realize how much further there is still to go. After nearly ten hours, I’ve barely scratched the surface. The game, much like the watery world it’s built around, feels nearly endless and insurmountable.

But what makes that “insurmountable” feeling feel a bit more manageable is the game’s introduction of co-op for up to four players. For the first time in the series, players can team up for shared experiences, including the ability to share recipes, inventories, vehicles, and bases. I didn’t get to test out that feature pre-release, but those shared adventures are going to add a ton of value for those of you who prefer that over the “lone wolf” experience.

Dip Your Toes Into Early Access

Look, I know how glowing this preview piece is for a game that’s only launching in Early Access. But I’m very impressed with what it brings to the table. I certainly wasn’t expecting the breadth of expansive gameplay it offers. If there IS anything I’m not a fan of, it’s that dang Nibbler Mango. There’s no shortage of predators on Zezura, but this one in particular seems to give me the most headaches.

For someone who never played the original Subnautica, I expected to feel like I was missing context. I didn’t. Subnautica 2 lands on an entirely new alien planet with new creatures, new biomes, and a fresh story, making it a welcoming entry point. But I’d be lying if I said it didn’t immediately make me want to go back and play the original. My strong suspicion is that this game took everything that worked about its predecessor and made it all even better. What I’ve explored, built, and encountered so far, at least in Early Access, is remarkably solid—which is a good thing given its potential stay in EA before a 1.0 release.

So for now, hop on in. The water’s just fine. And absolutely terrifying… but also just fine.

Subnautica 2 is available now in Early Access on Steam, Epic Games Store, and Xbox (Game Pass included). A preview code was provided to ComicBook for this article.