Switch 2 Players Need To Try This Action-Packed 2D Platformer In 2026

Players looking for new titles on the Nintendo Switch 2 have a great action-oriented game to look forward to, whose recent update offers new content just in time for a launch on another system. Originally released for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, this game combines a gorgeous hand-drawn, painted art style with precise platforming and intricate combat systems. Although somewhat challenging, playing this game on the go might be exactly what fans want, as its gameplay translates perfectly into a handheld experience.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The reinvention of side scrolling beat-em-up or hack-and-slash games has been a trend recently, with titles like Marvel’s Cosmic Invasion and Absolum providing both nostalgic and innovative ways to keep the genre fresh. 2D action has stayed popular for a reason, as the simple and accessible nature of the genre has allowed players of all kinds to latch onto new titles with that formula. For the Switch 2, its expanding library could always use more side scrollers, as Nintendo is arguably the pioneer behind games of that type through its flagship Super Mario titles.

SHINOBI: Art Of Vengeance Arrives To The Switch 2 In September 2026 With Ninja Platforming Action

Courtesy of Sega

Arriving to the Switch 2 on September 24, 2026, Shinobi: Art of Vengeance is a game released initially in 2025 to fantastic reviews. This hand-drawn title was created by the developers behind Streets of Rage 4, another stellar 2D brawler with a heavy focus on intricate combat. Similarly, Shinobi: Art of Vengeance is layered with action-packed systems, letting players control the legendary Joe Musashi, a figure from older Shinobi games. This master of the ninja arts is, as you might expect, on a quest for vengeance after finding his village destroyed by an unspeakable evil.

The gameplay of Shinobi: Art of Vengeance is heavily tied to the tools Musashi uses, from Ninja Claws to cling to surfaces to a powerful Ninja Hook used to grapple and leap from specific objects. Meanwhile, the fluid Glider lets you gain an aerial advantage against your opponents, putting you in perfect position to deliver a Shinboi Execution to take out a variety of foes at once. Chaining together attacks, equipment, and abilities together almost makes this title feel like a martial arts fighting game, with specific timing and inputs required for complete mastery over the combat mechanics.

The bosses of this game are no easy challenge either, putting all of your skills to the test in brilliantly designed battles with plenty of visual flair. Recently, Shinobi: Art of Vengeance added several new bosses to the game, inspired by some of Sega’s other bosses from various IPs. For example, Dr. Eggman from the Sonic the Hedgehog series is available to fight as a boss on a new Sega-inspired stage, with others like Majima and Death Adder providing new layers of challenge too.

Gorgeous Hand Drawn Art & Robust Combat Systems Make This Title A Must-Play

Courtesy of Sega

The animations of Shinobi: Art of Vengeance are insanely detailed, with an almost traditional Japanese painted-style of brush strokes applied to almost all of your major attacks. Regardless of whether you’re discovering combos, learning Ninpo styles like Shuriken, Fire, Water, or Great Serpent, or unleashing devastating Ninjutsu techniques, everything looks amazing to execute. Even normal strikes carry their own visual appeal, slowing down time on critical hits to add a level of drama to the normal moment-to-moment fighting.

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance has some of the best backgrounds to its stages of any side scroller I’ve ever seen, making its locations worth exploring outside of just combat. This contributes to the platforming as well, with stages designed to get you into a flow state of jumping between areas seamlessly. Some secrets hidden behind specific stages also encourage you to test your wits, encouraging replaying through locations to find something you didn’t see on your first playthrough.

In essence, this title is pure side scrolling fun, with complex combat and a simple premise that makes the game easy to pick up and put down on the go. With boss rush DLC now added to the game, its handheld port is more accessible than ever, providing a complete experience for players to enjoy. Out of all the titles coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026, Shinobi: Art of Vengeance is one fans of classic series like Castlevania or Streets of Rage shouldn’t miss this year.

Will you be picking up Shinobi: Art of Vengeance when it releases in September 2026 for the Switch 2? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!