The Duskbloods Director Hidetaka Miyazaki Shares New Info on Switch 2 Exclusive

Nintendo recently hosted a dedicated Nintendo Direct for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2, launching as a new console platform on June 5th, 2025. The Nintendo Direct was also a showcase for all the games players can expect to become available on the platform. One such announcement is the latest title by FromSoftware: The Duskbloods. The Duskbloods will be coming to Nintendo Switch 2 and will be available to Switch 2 owners as a console exclusive. In the wake of that announcement, Game Director Hidetaka Miyazaki has revealed more information on The Duskbloods during a Creator’s Voice interview hosted by Nintendo.

FromSoftware revealed The Duskbloods as a PvPvE multiplayer game that will be available for up to eight players in online matches. Miyazaki shared that this title will feature online multiplayer where players will do battle with other players in addition to other enemies scattered throughout an environment. Despite both The Duskbloods and Elden Ring: Nightreign being multiplayer-focused titles, FromSoftware will not shift towards a multiplayer-only development studio.

The player assumes the role of one of the “Bloodsworn.” The Bloodsworn are those who achieve membership through the power within their blood, granting superhuman-like powers and abilities. The Blood itself is integral to the game, as stated by Miyazaki, “Blood symbolizes one of the game’s key themes—the history it holds, the power it passes on, the fates it weaves and the marker of those who have surpassed the limitations of their own humanity.”

As humanity reaches its zenith, what is called “First Blood” flows in this Twilight of Humanity event. The Bloodsworn are summoned across various timelines and places to compete for First Blood during the Twilight of Humanity event. The Duskbloods are also directly the Bloodsworn, as this is a collective term for any character controlled by the player.

Players will be able to choose from over twelve different classes of characters, with unique appearances, skill sets, and weapons. Each character will also have a means for long-range combat, which may include firearms, depending on the character. Customization options will be partially available to allow for creating unique character profiles.

At its core, The Duskbloods is an online match-focused title supporting up to eight players. Matches are won or lost generally through a last-player-standing approach, although there are certain scenarios where the victory conditions may require players to team up and defeat a powerful NPC boss. In online play, players can assume different roles, like Destined Rivals or Destined Companion, which will change the objective for them within a match. In the case of Destined Rivals, for example, another player will be designated as a rival. Defeating the rival will fulfill a personal goal, however, personal goals are separate from the match victory conditions.

At the end of a match, players will receive rewards regardless of whether they win or lose the match. From those rewards, players can alter their character customization. As an extension of the game’s lore, with each customization item, more about the world as a link back to “blood history and fate” is revealed to the player.

The news of The Duskbloods as an exclusive for Nintendo Switch 2 also follows another world exclusive reveal by FromSoftware, that Elden Ring will also be receiving a port to the Nintendo Switch 2 platform. Fans of the franchise or those waiting to get into Elden Ring will also be able to play Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition on Switch 2 sometime later this year.

Though The Duskbloods will be available only to Nintendo Switch 2 owners, fans of the games created by FromSoftware will still be able to look forward to Elden Ring: Nightreign, which is releasing on May 30, 2025. This standalone sequel will also feature co-op experiences within the Elden Ring universe.