Where Is FromSoftware’s Next Big Game?

FromSoftware has earned a reputation unlike almost any other studio in the industry. When it goes quiet, fans assume something big is cooking, with the desperate hope that Bloodborne 2 or a remake of the first is what is in the kitchen at the top of the wishlist. After redefining action RPGs with Dark Souls, pushing open-world design forward with Elden Ring, and reminding everyone it can still surprise with Armored Core VI and Elden Ring Nightreign, expectations for whatever comes next are sky-high. That’s exactly why the silence surrounding the studio’s next major project feels so deafening.

Normally, a new FromSoftware game announcement would dominate the conversation for months. FromSoftware typically gives its fans periodic updates to appease the wait. But with The Duskbloods, there has been practically nothing outside of a reveal trailer. Since then, there has been silence, and fans are left to their own devices, causing speculation and confusion.

What Is Happening With the Duskbloods?

image courtesy of fromsoftware

Right now, The Duskbloods exists in a strange space between announcement and disappearance. It hasn’t been canceled, delayed publicly, or quietly shelved, yet it also hasn’t been meaningfully shown. That ten-second clip during The Game Awards Nintendo Switch 2 montage was real and unmistakably FromSoftware’s upcoming game. Dark imagery, heavy atmosphere, and a sense of decay flashed by before the montage moved on.

The lack of follow-up is what’s unusual. FromSoftware typically lets its games breathe, even if details are sparse. Elden Ring had long gaps between reveals, but when it appeared, it did so with intent. The Duskbloods, by contrast, feels like a name dropped without context. Outside of the announcement trailer and 2026 release window, there has been no update in the eight months that have followed.

There are a few plausible explanations. FromSoftware may be intentionally holding back to avoid cannibalizing attention from other projects, including ongoing Elden Ring support like the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 edition. It’s also possible the game is earlier in development than fans expect, and that reveal was more of a tease than a true announcement. Reports on Elden Ring’s poor Switch 2 performance may have scared the developers and sent The Duskbloods back for more review.

Still, the silence has left fans wondering whether The Duskbloods is a smaller experimental title or the studio’s next major pillar release. FromSoftware is no stranger to exclusivity, so there is little doubt this is the case. But it could be that the studio is waiting for the next big Nintendo Direct before sharing further details. The only thing that is known is that fans will have to be patient for FromSoftware’s next big project.

What Is the Duskbloods?

Play video

Officially, very little has been said about The Duskbloods, which is why speculation has filled the void. Based on the brief footage and what FromSoftware has shared, fans can expect a PvPvE gothic heavily influenced by vampires. Players can expect FromSoftware’s traditional elements: cryptic lore, challenging combat, and iconic designs. In fact, many players first thought it was a sequel to Bloodborne upon reveal.

The brief clip during The Game Awards showed this and its signature soulslike DNA. The Duskbloods has oppressive environments, bleak color palettes, and characters that feel small against overwhelming forces. The Victorian and vampiric themes were at the core of the game and should prove to be a unique perspective that other FromSoftware games don’t have.

As for gameplay, fans can likely expect a similar experience to Elden Ring Nightreign. While Nightreign may be more cooperative, The Duskbloods feels like the standout multiplayer title by FromSoftware. While the studio’s PvE gameplay is legendary, the PvP aspects bring elements that many fans love. Combined, it feels like FromSoftware’s definitive attempt at creating an extraction shooter without abandoning its iconic identity.

Will the Duskbloods Come to Other Platforms?

Perhaps the biggest question, and one that could determine the game’s success, is whether or not The Duskbloods will see the light of day on platforms other than the Nintendo Switch 2. While Nintendo’s successful handheld has a large player base, one can’t help but feel the platform choice was odd. Dark games like this seem better suited for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC rather than among the library of bright and colorful games Nintendo is known for.

Nintendo seems heavily invested in FromSoftware’s The Duskbloods, hosting the announcement via a Nintendo Direct. With this backing, there is a solid chance it never leaves Nintendo’s consoles, just as Bloodborne remains a staple of PlayStation. This means there is a possibility that The Duskbloods will remain a Nintendo Switch exclusive.

That said, there is a chance The Duskbloods could launch first on Switch 2 or be optimized heavily for it before expanding elsewhere. If the game is smaller in scale or designed around unique hardware features, a temporary exclusivity window would make sense. Still, given FromSoftware’s global audience, a multi-platform release feels far more likely in the long run.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!