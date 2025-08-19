Lords of the Fallen 2 Set 100 Years After First Game: All Details Revealed

Lords of the Fallen 2 was officially revealed at Gamescom’s Opening Night Live ceremony, giving fans a first look at the follow-up to the 2023 soulslike title. Developer CI Games has promised a bolder, braver, and bloodier sequel set to release in 2026. It follows once again the Lamp Bearer in an all-new story, taking dark fantasy to a new level. Players will be able to explore two worlds as they master Lords of the Fallen 2’s brutal combat and enjoy the stunning art direction of its mature setting. CI Games has big plans for Lord of the Fallen 2, and what it has shown is only the beginning.

Lords of the Fallen 2 is set 100 years after the events of Lords of the Fallen. The Umbral is expanding, and players are now taking the action to the Gods that abandoned the world to this dark fate. You can take a look at the official reveal trailer below.

While not much is known about Lords of the Fallen 2, CI Games did provide a little of what to expect from its ambitious sequel. Both the living world and the Umbral world will be fully explorable, seeming familiar yet different in their parallel aspects. But players don’t have to go it alone; they can explore both worlds in full co-op, including full campaign progression sharing.

CI Games have taken feedback from Lords of the Fallen players into mind when creating the sequel. This has given Lords of the Fallen 2 a player-first design. Over 10 million players have played the series, and the sequel is looking to reach a wider audience.

The star of Lords of the Fallen 2 is its visceral and brutal combat. Executions and gore await players, not just for the enemies they defeat, but also when they themselves are defeated. Unreal Engine 5 brings this dark and gruesome world to life, offering stunning visuals as players uncover its narrative.

Lords of the Fallen 2 is planned to release on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC through Epic Games in 2026. The game is available to wishlist now on all platforms. Stay tuned for more information on Lords of the Fallen 2 at a later time.

What did you think of Lords of the Fallen 2? Are you excited for another entry in the soulslike series? Share your thoughts with us below!