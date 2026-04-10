Popular Marvel Game Leaked to Release on Nintendo Switch 2

A hit Marvel game that launched in this console generation has now leaked to release on Nintendo Switch 2. Over the course of the past decade, Marvel has put a much larger emphasis on working with various developers around the globe to release wholly new games tied to the comic book brand. This has resulted in titles like Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Marvel Cosmic Invasion, and the Marvel’s Spider-Man series from Insomniac arriving across various platforms. Now, one project that launched back in 2021 and garnered quite a bit of acclaim looks to be poised to get a new release for Switch 2 owners.

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As of today, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy has been rated for Nintendo Switch 2 platforms in Taiwan. This listing (found by Gematsu) doesn’t provide many details about when Guardians of the Galaxy will come to Nintendo’s latest console, but its mere existence seems to prove that Square Enix is working on a new port of the game. As for Guardians of the Galaxy itself, the title was developed by Eidos Montreal and received positive reviews from players and critics alike. Despite not selling as well as publisher Square Enix would have liked, it’s still seen as one of the better Marvel games to have come about in recent years.

This Marvel Title Was Previously on Switch, But It Wasn’t Great

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While many third-party games that have recently come to Switch 2 never came to the original Switch, this isn’t true of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Upon the game’s launch in 2021, Guardians of the Galaxy was also playable on Switch, but it was quite compromised compared to other platforms. This was because Marvel’s GOTG was only playable via the Cloud, which meant that Nintendo users had to stream the game directly to their Switch. Although this worked relatively well, it was still a much lesser version in comparison to the editions for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

Assuming that this leak is accurate, it’s all but guaranteed that the Switch 2 version of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will run natively on the platform. This will represent a pretty sizable leap forward and will make the game drastically better than ever on Nintendo hardware. Whether or not Guardians of the Galaxy would qualify for a free upgrade on Switch 2 for those who already own the version on the original Switch isn’t yet known, but we should learn more about this release soon enough.

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