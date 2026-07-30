The Weirdest & Most Addictive PS3 Game Released 17 Years Ago Today And It Still Isn’t Playable on PS5

The PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 eras were dominated by multiplayer gaming. I know I spent my fair share of time online playing Halo: Reach and Battlefield 3, and many others did too, as military shooters dominated sales charts. Online competition became increasingly serious, and many developers chased realism over creativity. Yet, hidden among these blockbusters were some genuinely incredible games, many of which became cult classics. One PlayStation 3 game was released on July 30th, 2009, and it completely changed how my friends and I enjoyed multiplayer.

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Fat Princess remains one of the strangest and most fun games Sony has ever released. Seventeen years ago today, Sony released Fat Princess exclusively on the PlayStation 3 through the PlayStation Network. At first glance, it looked like a colorful cartoon built around a ridiculous joke. The goal was to feed an enemy princess cake until she became too heavy to rescue, making it harder for opponents to carry her back to their castle. Underneath that bizarre premise was an excellent class-based multiplayer game packed with strategy, teamwork, and chaotic fun. Despite its loyal fan base, Fat Princess has never been made playable on PS5, leaving one of PlayStation’s most unique exclusives stranded on aging hardware.

Fat Princess Turned a Silly Idea Into One of PS3’s Best Multiplayer Games

image courtesy of sony

It would have been easy to dismiss Fat Princess based on its title or premise. The game’s central mechanic sounded like something invented during a late-night brainstorming session that should have been instantly rejected. Instead of simply rescuing a princess, players collected slices of cake and fed them to the opposing team’s captive royal. Every slice increased her weight, forcing enemies to work harder to carry her back across the battlefield.

That mechanic created an incredible balance between offense and defense. While some players focused on escorting the princess, others chopped down trees for resources, built castle defenses, healed teammates, or attacked enemy fortifications. Switching classes during a match was effortless, allowing teams to constantly adapt as battles evolved. It felt less like a traditional capture-the-flag mode and more like an unpredictable, chaotic scramble.

I still remember introducing the game to friends who laughed at the concept before we even started playing. Within minutes, everyone was shouting over who should defend the castle, who needed to heal, and whether someone had remembered to feed the princess more cake. It quickly became our go-to game when we all got together. Fat Princess was a fantastic departure from the seriousness of multiplayer shooters, and remains one of PS3’s best multiplayer games.

Fat Princess Was a Breath of Fresh Air During the Shooter Boom

image courtesy of sony

When Fat Princess launched in 2009, multiplayer gaming looked very different. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare had already transformed online shooters, Halo 3 remained enormously popular, and realistic military settings dominated much of the conversation. Even games outside the shooter genre increasingly emphasized ranked competition and intense skill-based play. It started to feel like instead of having fun, games pressured you to become better and better.

Fat Princess went in the opposite direction. Instead of gritty realism, it embraced colorful fantasy visuals and exaggerated humor. Instead of asking players to memorize weapon recoil patterns, it rewarded teamwork, resource management, and adapting to changing situations. Success depended less on individual skill and more on how well a team worked together.

That balance helped the game stand out on the PlayStation Network. Critics praised its approachable gameplay while highlighting the surprising depth beneath its humorous exterior. Players who gave it a chance often discovered that what looked like a joke was actually one of the smartest multiplayer games available on the PS3. It proved that competitive games did not have to take themselves seriously to be incredibly engaging. To this day, Fat Princess remains one of the most unique games Sony released, which is a shame because it isn’t playing on modern hardware.

Fat Princess Deserves a Second Life on PS5

image courtesy of sony

Unfortunately, Fat Princess has become one of the many PlayStation 3 exclusives left behind by the shift to new hardware. Because the PS5 does not offer native backward compatibility with PS3 software, the original version remains inaccessible on modern consoles. Unlike many first-party PlayStation franchises, it has never received a remaster or modern re-release. Fat Princess is effectively trapped on the PlayStation 3.

That is disappointing because the game still offers something few multiplayer titles do today. Its combination of objective-based gameplay, flexible class switching, and lighthearted humor remains refreshing even after nearly two decades. Modern audiences have embraced unconventional multiplayer experiences like Helldivers 2 and Fall Guys, showing there is still plenty of room for games built around creative ideas rather than realism alone.

Sony has spent years celebrating many of its biggest PlayStation franchises, especially through Astro Bot, but Fat Princess deserves to be remembered alongside them. Seventeen years after its debut, it remains one of the weirdest, funniest, and most addictive multiplayer games ever released on the PS3. Bringing it to PS5 would introduce an entirely new generation to a forgotten classic that still feels unlike almost anything else on the market.

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