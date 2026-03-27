This Legendary Game Developer May Have Already Proven It’s 2026’s Best

Over the years, several developers have established themselves as the best in the industry. Incredible games have been released over the years, and fans have long debated which game developer is the best. Every year, we see these top developers compete, but rarely has one developer looked so good in a single year, and so early on. It is only March, but one developer has already released three games that rank among Metacritic’s top 10, and more are still to come.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s right, only three months into 2026, and Capcom has already established an incredibly strong claim for the best developer of 2026. It has already had three strong releases, each scoring well and ranking among the top 10 highest rated games of 2026. Those released don’t even include Pragmata, which fans have been waiting years for, and the revival of an iconic series through Onimusha: Way of the Sword. This also doesn’t even take into account the possibility of future games, including Okami 2. Capcom has locked in, and 2026 proves it.

Capcom Dominates Across Genres

image courtesy of capcom

What makes Capcom’s 2026 so impressive is the variety of its successes. Resident Evil 9 continues the legacy of one of the most important survival horror franchises in gaming. The series has consistently evolved since the reinvention seen in Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, and its latest entry shows that Capcom understands how to modernize its biggest properties without losing their identity. Not only that, but it has made a huge effort to cater to both types of fans by offering 1st and 3rd person perspectives.

At the same time, Monster Hunter Stories 3 delivers a completely different experience. Instead of action-focused hunting, it leans into turn-based mechanics and narrative-driven gameplay. This contrasts nicely with Resident Evil Requiem and brings a more cozy aspect that appeals to Pokemon fans like me. Furthermore, it showcases Capcom’s abilities to succeed in both action and RPG spaces without one overshadowing the other.

Even the rerelease of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard has played a role in this momentum. Bringing a modern classic back into the spotlight has reminded players why the series remains so influential. Few developers can release new titles while also reinforcing their legacy in such a strong way. But the best part is that Capcom is still on a roll, as it has at least two other titles releasing later this year.

Capcom Shows No Signs of Slowing Down

image courtesy of capcom

2026 has only just begun, and Capcom has released three of its planned games. Pragmata is still on the horizon, and it is riding the positive waves of its demo. With so many delays, this reception is incredibly important, especially considering it is a new IP. Strong early feedback like this has even seen the game’s release date pushed up, showing Capcom’s faith in Pragmata.

Even more exciting is the return of a classic series that hasn’t had a new game in ages. Onimusha: Way of the Sword brings Capcom’s dark samurai series back in a big way, and it looks incredible so far. With Ghost of Yotei having just been released, it will be the perfect follow-up for fans of intense combat and samurai games. It remains to be seen if Onimusha: Way of the Sword will live up to the hype, but everything we’ve seen so far suggests it will.

While it likely won’t see a 2026 release, Okami 2 has also been teased by Capcom. If the studio were to give more information about the upcoming game, it would solidify its future and show how far its plans are. Getting gameplay, a title, or even a teaser would do wonders for Capcom and fans of the original. It would also show that few developers have such a deep library of beloved games that can generate excitement years after their original release, like Capcom can.

Every Other Developer Is Failing To Keep Up

Image courtesy of Nintendo

Looking across the industry in 2026, it is difficult to find another developer matching this level of consistency. Many studios release one major hit in a year, but Capcom has multiple titles performing at the highest level. That kind of output is rare in modern game development, where projects often take years to complete. Few developers outside of major names like Nintendo, Sony, and Xbox are even capable of this output, let alone matching the quality.

There is also a sense of identity in Capcom’s work. Even across different genres, its games share a focus on strong mechanics and memorable design. That identity helps the studio stand out in a crowded market. While other developers may find success in isolated cases, Capcom is building a year defined by multiple excellent games, catering to fans of different genres.

If the remaining releases of 2026, Pragmata and Onimusha: Way of the Sword, continue this trend, it will be difficult to argue against Capcom as the best developer of the year. The combination of success, genre diversity, and upcoming potential has Capcom looking like the clear winner of 2026. If its future releases continue its success, then there is no doubt that Capcom has won video game developer of the year.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!