This Upcoming RPG Has Me More Excited Than the Witcher 4

For many RPG fans, there are few games more exciting than the possibilities of The Witcher 4. Geralt’s adventures in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt solidified the series as one of the best in gaming. It offered a massive world, deep quest design, and dozens of storylines that can easily consume hundreds of hours. When I first played it, I fell in love with the sprawling world, but over the last few years, I have also started to appreciate smaller and more focused RPGs.

Sometimes, a focused story with a clear vision can create an even stronger impact. That is exactly why The Blood of Dawnwalker has quickly become one of my most anticipated RPGs, perhaps even more than The Witcher 4. Developed by Rebel Wolves, a studio formed by several former developers who worked on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the game immediately caught my attention. It appears to focus on atmosphere, narrative depth, and a unique vampire-driven world. Those ideas alone have me more excited about it than the massive open-world adventure that will eventually arrive with The Witcher 4.

A New RPG From Veterans of The Witcher 3

image courtesy of rebel wolves

One of the biggest reasons The Blood of Dawnwalker has captured my interest is the team behind it. Rebel Wolves was founded by developers who previously worked on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, one of the most acclaimed RPGs of the past decade. That game set a high standard for narrative storytelling in open-world games, blending strong characters with complex quests and moral decisions. Knowing that several team members who helped shape that experience are now working on a new project sets certain expectations for The Blood of Dawnwalker.

The developers have also made it clear that this project is not simply trying to replicate what they previously created. Instead of building another sprawling medieval fantasy world filled with dozens of systems, the team focused on crafting a more concentrated RPG experience. That approach immediately stands out in an era where many games grow larger with every sequel. In particular, the combat features a directional system where players can strike certain appendages and anticipate what directions foes will attack from.

In addition to this unique system, the storytelling offers layered narratives that feel reminiscent of The Witcher 3 but still maintain an individual identity. I love the world of The Witcher, but after so many hours in it, I am ready for something new. The Blood of Dawnwalker’s emphasis on vampires and its tighter length should provide a strong foundation for many exciting story moments. Rather than being defined by sheer size, it has the potential to succeed through its writing, atmosphere, and carefully designed quests: things fans and I loved about The Witcher 3.

A Vampire RPG With a Unique Day and Night System

image courtesy of rebel wolves

Another element that makes The Blood of Dawnwalker so interesting is its approach to the vampire theme. Vampire stories are incredibly popular in books and television, yet surprisingly few RPGs focus entirely on that concept. When it does appear in games, it is often treated as a small gameplay mechanic rather than the foundation of the entire world, or fails to achieve anything substantial like Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2.

Rebel Wolves appears to be taking a very different approach that completely leans into this aesthetic. The Blood of Dawnwalker will feature a day and night system that takes full advantage of its vampire themes. This structure is expected to influence how the world behaves and how players interact with it. During daylight hours, certain opportunities and dangers may emerge, while nighttime could dramatically change how the protagonist navigates the world. Combat also shifts depending on the time, allowing players to lean into protagonist Coen’s vampiric abilities or fight as a mortal.

That design choice creates the possibility for a dynamic RPG structure where time itself becomes a strategic factor. It also reinforces the narrative identity of the game. Rebel Wolves have revealed that progressing through quests advances the time, forcing players to weigh every decision as the number of days is limited. While some games feature vampire aspects, The Blood of Dawnwalker puts this at the very core of the game and builds every system around this.

A Tighter Narrative Compared to Massive Open Worlds

image courtesy of rebel wolves

Modern RPGs today have a bloat problem, often offering larger maps, more side quests, and longer playtimes. But time and time again, we have seen how much filler content is poured into these games and how it negatively impacts the experience. Ubisoft’s open-world games are notorious for this, and even The Witcher 3 has some excessive content that could have been trimmed. While that can create impressive worlds, it sometimes leads to experiences that feel stretched out or overloaded with content that does not always serve the main narrative.

That is where The Blood of Dawnwalker appears to take a different path. The developers have confirmed a completion time of 30 to 40 hours, offering a more bite-sized open-world adventure that won’t overstay its welcome. Instead of filling the map with endless tasks, the developers seem focused on crafting a story-driven adventure where each quest contributes to the larger narrative. This isn’t to say there won’t be exciting side content or plenty to do, but The Blood of Dawnwalker isn’t going to be an RPG that demands players put in hundreds of hours.

For me, that direction is part of what makes the game so exciting. I still enjoy massive RPGs, but I have also reached the point where I just don’t have the time. A game that prioritizes atmosphere, character arcs, and meaningful decisions that respect my time is a dream come true. If Rebel Wolves delivers on its promise of a strong vampire narrative, a unique time-based gameplay system, and the storytelling quality associated with the developers behind The Witcher 3, this could become one of the most fascinating RPGs on the horizon.

That is not to say The Witcher 4 will not be an incredible game when it finally arrives. However, The Blood of Dawnwalker represents something different. It feels like an RPG built around a specific creative vision rather than sheer scale, and that focus is exactly why it has captured my attention. Sometimes the most exciting games are not the biggest ones, but the ones that know exactly what kind of experience they want to create and do so in a new, exciting way.

