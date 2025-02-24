Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 Actor Teases Peter Parker’s Role (And Fans Will Be Pleased)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 won’t forget about our beloved Peter Parker, confirms actor Yuri Lowenthal. Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man franchise have been a tremendous hit and quickly became a marquee IP for PlayStation. Prior to Insomniac Games, Spider-Man was largely relegated to mid-budget titles or movie-tie in games and while there were some gems, it felt like the character was on a bit of a leash. Once Insomniac Games got a hold of the character and wasn’t restricted by any movie tie-ins, Spidey was really allowed to soar. In less than a decade, we’ve gotten three Spider-Man games and they have all been top-notch games with tremendous storytelling, great gameplay, and tons of fan fare.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the most recent game in the series and was praised in reviews for being a great follow-up. Kraven the Hunter and Venom made for worthwhile antagonists for both Peter Parker and Miles Morales and the sequel also set the stage for Green Goblin in Marvel’s Spider-Man 3. As of right now, we know next to nothing about the next game and it’s completely unclear when it might even release. There were rumors of a Venom game before Spider-Man 3, but it seems like that project might have been scrapped behind the scenes. Nevertheless, Insomniac Games is seemingly gearing up for the next game while also finishing up Marvel’s Wolverine.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 Will Give Peter Parker Plenty to Do, Confirms Yuri Lowenthal

spider-man 2

Given it has been almost a year and a half since Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, it’s likely production is ramping up on the third game. The second game left things in a very interesting way as Peter Parker suggested he may be retiring from being Spider-Man, at least for some time, to allow Miles Morales the opportunity to protect the city. Some fans were rubbed the wrong way by this as Peter is at the core of Spider-Man, so it’s hard to imagine him just sitting idly by while Miles battles the Green Goblin. However, it sounds like that won’t be the case.

When speaking to The Direct, Peter Parker actor Yuri Lowenthal teased what fans can expect from his character in the unannounced, but definitely expected Marvel’s Spider-Man 3. Lowenthal promised that Peter Parker is not going to be absent from Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 and he won’t be sitting around, doing nothing.

“There are very few things that I can say about this game, but you have somehow landed on the one thing that I can answer, and that’s that, yes, Peter is not gone,” said Lowenthal. “He will be a part of the next game and he won’t be relegated to the couch, I promise.”

This is tremendous news and indicates that Peter Parker will get a piece of the action in Marvel’s Spider-Man 3. Of course, it makes sense for Insomniac Games to build upon the dual-Spider-Man story and allow players the chance to switch between the two heroes as they play the story. They both have their own unique powers, stories, and more, so players are rewarded for spending time with them. It also seemed like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was setting up Silk, so we could even get a third Spider-Person in the next game, but that may result in an overstuffed game. Perhaps Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 will give Peter a proper exit and then make Silk and Miles the future of the series, but we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 just released on PC earlier this year, so fans have been diving into that and enjoying the beloved sequel. As one would expect, it has opened the door to an excess of mods, including letting players play as Venom and other Spider-People that haven’t been seen in the series thus far. Players were a bit disappointed that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 never got any story DLC, but at least people are making their own fun with what is available.

What do you want to see for Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man 3? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.