In the past decade, FromSoftware has changed the action-adventure game genre. Now, whenever a studio makes an action game, it needs to be challenging. Bloodborne, Sekiro, and Dark Souls, these games have shown how to balance difficulty and provide players with a sense of satisfaction. Not many studios can capture that feeling.

Today, more and more players are looking to get into Soulslike games. And what better way could there be than to start with FromSoftware’s catalog? In total, FromSoftware has made seven Soulslikes to date. None of them can be called bad by any means. They were amazing titles when they first came out, but things have only improved over time. While all of them are still considered great, there is still a pecking order in terms of features, freedom, and gameplay. As such, below you’ll find every FromSoftware Soulslike game ranked.

7. Demon’s Souls

Nobody knew it at that time in 2009, but Demon’s Souls would be looked upon in retrospect as a milestone for the gaming industry. Demon’s Souls is where it all began. It ushered in the era of Soulslikes. Games that had underpowered protagonists facing off against broken bosses who forced you to learn their attack patterns.

The rage-inducing enemy design, difficult platforming areas, and hidden traps, everything in Demon’s Souls was sure to punish the player. But the satisfaction of overcoming the challenges far surpassed the feeling of failure. Demon’s Souls introduced the formula to reform action games. However, with FromSoftware’s succeeding Soulslikes being better in every way, you just have to put Demon’s Souls in last place. Not out of disrespect, but rather because of how FromSoftware has only kept on improving the genre since.

6. Dark Souls 2

Compared to Demon’s Souls, Dark Souls 2 is a major step up. But compared directly to its predecessor, Dark Souls 1, there are differing opinions. While Dark Souls 2 is larger, its design choices aren’t as respectable.

The quality of bosses, for instance. There are many of them, but many of them also just appear to be reskinned mobs. The levels are too linear, unlike the first game. The hitboxes are wonky, being a major downgrade from the first game, too. But there are also those who love Dark Souls 2. They love how PvP is an improvement over the first game and how there are more build options. Dark Souls 2 is a bit of a black sheep of the family, but it’s still a treat nonetheless.

5. Dark Souls

The world in Dark Souls is interconnected and not linear like Dark Souls 2. The atmosphere is better in Dark Souls, too. The color palette and climate make the world appear coherent. In Dark Souls 2, it was as if different levels were thrown in together. Combat is barebones compared to the latter, but design-wise, Dark Souls is believed to be superior.

Dark Souls has fewer bosses, but they are more creatively designed. The NPCs are just more interesting as well, and their questlines have better unexpected twists. Dark Souls was the first game in the series. It introduced many players to the Soulslike experience and left an everlasting impression on them. Dark Souls 2 improves on its predecessor in many aspects. Yet overall, its predecessor outshines it because of better design choices.

4. Bloodborne

Mechanically, 2015’s Bloodborne is similar to Dark Souls 1 and 2. But there are a few differences that make it more enjoyable. One, you now have a gun to stun-lock enemies when you time your shot correctly. And second, Bloodborne wants players to be aggressive, so the combat is fluid as a result. But that still isn’t why Bloodborne is placed higher than the Soulslikes mentioned so far. You’d have to credit Bloodborne’s atmosphere for that.

Bloodborne has Lovecraftian elements about it. They are best perceivable in the gothic visuals, creepy enemy design, and eerie art style. Bosses vary greatly from monsters to mysterious evils that trap you in labyrinths. Compared to FromSoftware’s earlier titles in the genre, NPC quest design was also much more detailed in Bloodborne. Bloodborne was a major improvement over FromSoftware’s previous Soulslikes, and that’s why it’s placed higher than all of them released up until 2015.

3. Dark Souls 3

Dark Souls 3 and Bloodborne are similar in more ways than one. Both have a similar number of bosses, map size, and enemy variety. However, where Dark Souls 3 pulls ahead is that it has over a hundred more weapons and more armor sets. This, in turn, boosts build variety.

The combat also isn’t as aggressive as Bloodborne’s. You can be aggressive if you’re really good, but Dark Souls 3 promotes a balanced playstyle. The online PvP system is a bit more developed as well. Having said that, Dark Souls 3 and Bloodborne are neck to neck. One has more weapon variety, but the other boasts better atmosphere and visuals. In the end, you can boil it down to personal preference.

2. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is in a league of its own when compared to FromSoftware’s Soulslikes mentioned till now. Sekiro focuses on parrying rather than dodging. When you parry the dozens of incoming strikes and then counterattack quickly, a melodious rhythm of sword clashing manifests. Fighting feels like dancing, and you are hooked from the get-go.

Another reason Sekiro is different from FromSoftware’s other Soulslikes is because of its setting. It isn’t totally fictitious. Most regions in Sekiro are inspired by Japanese architecture, so you’ll see giant dojos and countryside areas you’d expect to see in real life. At the same time, there are monsters and superpowered enemies in the game as well. Sekiro masterfully blends together an amazing aesthetic, classy combat, and memorable boss fights. It easily surpasses almost all of FromSoftware’s catalog, falling behind only one game.

1. Elden Ring

Elden Ring is the pinnacle of FromSoftware’s Soulslikes. All the maps of FromSoftware’s previous games combined don’t hold a candle to the size of Elden Ring’s open world. It’s gigantic with countless unique threats roaming around. Even though the world is huge, each corner has been meticulously decorated and designed, so everything looks beautiful.

You could argue Sekiro has the better combat, but then Elden Ring has hundreds of weapons with hundreds of unique abilities. There’s an option to summon NPCs or other players in any boss bottle. There are over 200 bosses in Elden Ring alone. With Elden Ring, FromSoftware pulled off many impossibilities. They made a Soulslike set in a massive open world, they kept it action-packed with 200+ boss fights, and they kept its beauty coherent with the lore. Given that, you just can’t argue about Elden Ring not being the best Soulslike FromSoftware has made to date.