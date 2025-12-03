Elden Ring Nightreign DLC Released With New Update, Check Out the Full Patch Notes

FromSoftware has today released Elden Ring Nightreign’s first piece of DLC, dubbed The Forsaken Hollows, alongside a major new update for the game. Since its launch earlier in 2025, Nightreign has been able to amass a rather sizable player base. This has led to FromSoftware continuing to support the game routinely with new patches that refine the experience in different ways. Now, perhaps the most important post-launch update yet for Nightreign has dropped, and it does far more than simply add DLC to the game.

Downloadable now across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, Elden Ring Nightreign update version 1.03 is one of the largest that the game has received so far. As expected, the main thing that this update does is usher in content from The Forsaken Hollows, which brings new bosses, raid events, and bases for players to experience. For those who don’t opt to purchase this DLC, though, the patch makes sweeping changes to the core game. The most notable adjustments on this front are related to Relic and Passive Effects, which now trigger in different ways than before.

In addition, FromSoftware has also squashed dozens of different bugs that players have continued to run across in Elden Ring Nightreign. Some of these issues were tied to specific characters and locations in the game, while others impacted the performance of Nightreign.

To get a look at everything that has been done to Elden Ring Nightreign with this new update today, you can check out the full patch notes below.

New Features

Added support for The Forsaken Hollows. If you own the DLC The Forsaken Hollows, it will be displayed in the lower right corner of the title screen.

Added a display of the currently equipped relics in the Character Selection menu. You can check the effects of equipped relics by toggling the display.

Added a feature to set names when registering Relics presets in the Relic Rites menu.

Set names can be changed in the All Presets section.

The order of presets for each character can now be changed in the All Presets section of the Relic Rites menu. In the Relic Rites menu, you can change the order of presets (but not the order of the character themselves) in the All Relics section.

Added Deep Large Scenic Flatstone to the Collector Signboard shop.

The map’s layer display can now be toggled in the Results menu.

The relics equipped by each player can now be displayed in the Results menu. Relics can only be displayed for sessions played in version 1.02 or later.

Players with a Personal Objective that requires defeating a specific target while Reliving a Remembrance can now embark on Expeditions with players whose Personal Objective does not require defeating a specific target. Personal Objectives that do not require destroying the target will only appear for one player per Expedition.

The flask count will now be highlighted in the following situations:

When the flask count is at the maximum capacity,

When an enemy-induced effect that influences the flask is triggered.

The vertical position of the compass’ rune icon will now be displayed if the runes dropped upon death are significantly above or below the player character.

You can now highlight specific events that occur on a map layer that is on a different level from the character’s location in the map menu.

Adjusted the Dormant Power selection screen so that the HP gauge and other UI elements remain visible while the screen is displayed.

Adjusted the weapon lineup in Limveld’s shops.

Added Fire Pots to the shop inventory inside the Spirit Shetler.

The target-lock on enemies that are behind when the tombstone summoned by Raider’s Ultimate Art appears no longer gets released.

Balance Adjustments

In general, the trigger conditions of Relic effects that trigger with low HP, equipment passive effects, and special effects have been broadened.

Changes to Passive Effects and Special Effects

Added new Passive Effects: Improved Melee Attack Power Improved Dash Attacks Improved Rolling Attacks Increased the effect of the Passive Effect Improved Attack Power when Two-Handing. Increased the effect of the Passive Effect Attack Up when Wielding Two Armaments. Increased the effect of the Passive Effect Improved Chain Attack Finishers. Increased the effect of the Passive Effect Improved Charge Attacks. Increased the effect of the Passive Effect Improved Jump Attacks. Increased the effect of the Passive Effect Improved Guard Counters. Increased the effect of the Passive Effect Improved Skill Attack Power. Increased the effect of the Passive Effect Physical Attack Up. Broadened the trigger conditions and decreased the effectiveness of the Passive Effect Improved Damage Negation at Low HP. Broadened the trigger conditions and decreased the effectiveness of the Talisman Blue-Feathered Branchsword.



Changes to Relic Effects

Increased the effect of Physical Attack Up.

Increased the effect of Improved Initial Standard Attack.

Increased the effect of Improved Critical Hits.

Increased the effect of Improved Guard Counters.

Increased the effect of Improved XXX Damage (excluding bow weapon types).

Increased the effect of Improved Attack Power with 3+ XX Equipped (excluding bow weapon types).

Broadened the trigger conditions and decreased the effectiveness of Improved Damage Negation at Low HP.

Other Changes

Reduced the FP consumption and increased the power of the Wrath of Gold Incantation.

Bug Fixes & Improvements