WoW’s Midnight Expansion Still Can’t Escape One of the Game’s Most Damaging Features

Logging back into World of Warcraft after all these years still hits in a familiar way. The nostalgia washes over you as soon as Azeroth loads, and you remember why this game pulled you in for so long. I devoted years to it, from grinding reputation back in the day to pushing keys in Mythic+. I’ve binged raids with friends, sat in voice chats yelling at trash pulls, and felt that rare, indescribable rush when a boss finally falls.

With World of Warcraft: Midnight on the horizon, there’s reason to be excited again. The expansion looks gorgeous; we’re finally getting long‑requested UI improvements and new zones to explore. Even so, it does not fix one of the biggest design tensions that has been quietly dividing the WoW playerbase for years. Mythic+ continues to overwhelmingly reward relentless commitment, leaving everyone else stuck in an awkward middle ground where meaningful progression feels out of reach. This is a problem that Blizzard does not seem to take seriously.

Mythic+ Still Rewards Relentless Commitment

Courtesy of Blizzard

Mythic+ has become the centerpiece of World of Warcraft’s endgame design for years now. Blizzard has spent countless developer weeks refining the system with new affixes, constant updates, and more intuitive scoring. In Midnight, there are eight new dungeons, new affixes tied into the expansion’s themes, and a redesigned scoring interface that Blizzard hopes will help players grasp what is required to push higher keys more consistently. These quality-of-life improvements are welcome, and they show that the developers still care about keeping Mythic+ slick and competitive.

But refinement is not the same as reinvention. The core loop remains the same: grind keys weekly, chase higher vault rewards, and push your rank up to keep pace with your guild or friends. To hit the higher Great Vault tiers now requires climbing keys up to +18, and gearing scales accordingly so that players who regularly push high keys get significantly better rewards week after week. That means the same dynamic that has always plagued Mythic+ remains in place. Players who can log in for long sessions with a group of committed Mythic+ friends will advance much faster and enjoy meaningful progression. Players who have limited playtime or fewer reliable teammates get stuck adrift in a sea of weekly timers and aspirational ranks that feel forever out of reach.

The gearing system in Midnight has also shifted in a way that, shockingly, reinforces this divide. Higher-level keys grant access to stronger rewards, and the rewards themselves unlock new visual progressions only available through commitment to pushing keys. That’s great news for players who love that loop, but it almost guarantees that players in the middle of the pack are increasingly distanced from the gear treadmill unless they carve out huge chunks of time to chase it.

Blizzard’s quality-of-life efforts, like the simplified routing affix for low keys, are a step in the right direction for introducing players to the system. But without addressing the deeper problem of how progression is tied to playtime, the system still defaults to celebrating and rewarding relentless engagement. It feels like Mythic+ is designed to satisfy the hardest core, and everyone else just has to watch from the sidelines while trying their best to enjoy the expansion.

For Everyone Else, Progression Still Feels Like a Wall

Here’s the part that really stings if you’ve been around WoW for a long time. Regardless of all the sweet touches Midnight is bringing to the table, the expansion’s Mythic+ design still places the bulk of worthwhile progression out of reach for many players. To be clear, this argument has nothing to do with perceived player skill. Raids, especially at the higher levels, are often more difficult than any Mythic+ run, yet the reward progression is much less. This is purely about hours and opportunity. If you can’t commit to a schedule that mimics a part-time job with your team, you’re not going to hit the meaningful gear or ranks that feel like progression.

Even with new introductory tools, Mythic+ still evolves around a weekly loop that essentially rewards the people with the most time. That creates a gap in the playerbase that isn’t just about skill or dedication to learning rotations. It’s about how much time you can realistically pour into the game each week between work, family, and life. There’s a reason so many players talk about “the middle class” of WoW who feel like they are paying subscriptions without the joy of progression. This new expansion doesn’t fix that. If anything, it highlights how firmly the game is built around that loop.

Courtesy of Blizzard

Having played WoW for decades, I remember when progression felt broader. You could raid at your own pace, discover group content, or even enjoy structured dungeon runs without a stopwatch hanging over everything. Midnight does refine a lot in places, but it still treats the Mythic+ loop as the primary measure of worth. It used to be raiding that was this measure, complete with a weekly lockout timer, meaning getting gear was significantly less about time constraints. Without parallel systems that genuinely reward time engagement beyond a stopwatch, with a comparable feeling of accomplishment, many players simply feel stuck.

Ultimately, World of Warcraft: Midnight is poised to be one of the expansion’s most compelling chapters in years. But the truth is this: unless Blizzard fundamentally changes how Mythic+ progression speaks to players of varying time commitments, we’re only polishing the edges of a system that has long rewarded a very specific type of playstyle while leaving a huge middle ground of players feeling stuck. This relentless time treadmill defines WoW’s endgame and will continue to quietly divide the community if nothing is done.

