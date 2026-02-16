5 of the Top 6 Best 2026 Games Aren’t Available on Xbox Series X

Five out of the top six best games so far this year, 2026, are not available on Xbox Series X in any capacity, highlighting a major problem for the console, which is that too many games each year are skipping it. What makes this an even worse reflection for the Xbox Series X is the fact that none of these five games are from PlayStation or Nintendo themselves, though, of course, some of them may be money-hatted.

More specifically, the highest-rated game of 2026 so far, the second-highest, the third-highest, the fourth-highest, and the sixth-highest are not currently available on Xbox Series X. Only the fifth-highest-scoring game is. Suffice to say, this slow start to 2026 has been even slower for Xbox fans.

Mewgenics

Mewgenics is a strategy RPG from The Binding of Isaac creator Edward McMillen, as well as Tyler Glaiel. Right now, the game is the highest-rated game of 2026 on Metacritic with a score of 89, and it is a PC exclusive.

Perfect Tides: Station to Station

Perfect Tides: Station to Station is the second-highest-rated game of 2026 with its 86 on Metacritic. It also has a perfect user review score on Steam. If you want to play the new adventure game from Three Bees, you will need either a Nintendo Switch or a PC.

Nioh 3

Nioh 3 also has an 86 on Metacritic, but its score is not as close to an 87, so it ranks third. The new action RPG from Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo is a PC and PS5 exclusive, similar to its predecessors.

Cairn

From the developer behind Furi and Haven, The Game Bakers, comes Cairn, a survival climbing game available only on PC and PS5. Right now, it is the fourth-highest-rated game of 2026 with its 85 on Metacritic.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails Beyond the Horizon

Bringing up the rear with an 84 on Metacritic is The Legend of Heroes: Trails Beyond the Horizon from Nihon Falcom and NIS. This turn-based RPG currently has an 84 on Metacritic, which ranks it as the sixth highest-rated game of 2026. Meanwhile, it is available on both generations of Nintendo and PlayStation consoles and PC, but not on any Xbox platform.

The only game among the top six highest-rated games of 2026 is the fifth highest-rated game of the year so far, with an 84 on Metacritic, which is 91Act’s BlazBlue Entropy Effect X. Obviously, 1/6 is not a great ratio, and there are more major games skipping the console still coming this year.

