New Xbox Series X RPG Is Free for Some Users

An Xbox One RPG from 2018 has been re-released on Xbox Series X alongside a graphical update, improved textures, and a better frame rate. And these technical upgrades go a long way because the RPG in question, while popular, does not run well on the Xbox One. On the contrary, it runs much better on Xbox Series X. That said, those who purchased an Xbox One copy will get an Xbox Series X copy for free, despite these upgrades and despite the fact that this re-release comes a whole eight years later.

More specifically, developer Warhorse Studios has re-released its 2018 open-world medieval RPG, Kingdom Come Deliverance, on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The new enhanced port is a borderline remaster, and it came out almost a decade ago, so the fact that it’s made it free for anyone who purchased the Xbox One version is a nice gesture. And the timing is great as well because its sequel just released last year, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, which was one of 2025’s best games and is one of the great RPGs on Xbox Series X.

Xbox Users Can Finally Play It

It’s a bit of a joke among fans that the console versions of the first Kingdom Come: Deliverance game run pretty poorly. This was especially the case at launch. To this end, Xbox fans are excited to finally get a version that is more akin to how the game runs on PC.

“This game desperately needed this on console. I replayed it on pc and it was Chef’s kiss,” reads one of the comments on the Xbox YouTube trailer above. Another comment adds: “Yup, this is why I didn’t play it after 10 minutes of installing it …it looked like mud before.

Of course, fans are also pleasantly surprised and excited that it has been made free for owners of the Xbox One version. “And it’s free? Thank God it’s not a Sony game, or they would charge existing users $10 for it, delist the original, and make it a $70 game all over again.”

As the comment from the Xbox fan alludes to, even if you don’t own the Xbox One version, and thus don’t qualify to get this new Xbox Series X release for free, it is not full price. Rather, the 8-year-old RPG can be scored for just $30.

