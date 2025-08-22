5 Incredible Co-op Games to Play After You’re Done With PEAK

At the opening night of GamesCom 2025, it was announced that PEAK, a co-op climbing game made by Landfall and Aggro Crab Games, has officially sold over 10 million copies. This is a momentous landmark for an indie studio, and also means that players are going to be looking for other games like PEAK to scratch their co-op itch. While there are plenty of social and co-op games to be found across the various platforms, here are five that PEAK lovers will enjoy.

1. R.E.P.O.

The new Photo Blaster in action in R.E.P.O.

R.E.P.O. is another recent indie that’s shaking up the gaming sphere with a fun, scavenger-hunting twist on games like Lethal Company and Content Warning. In R.E.P.O., players and their friends must take the role of supernatural repossession agents, collecting the debts owed to their employer by systemically cleaning out the homes of debtors while also avoiding the many supernatural horrors that seek to see them dead. While scarier than PEAK, the Scoutmaster notwithstanding, R.E.P.O. is a fun and exhilarating co-op game to turn to when you’ve beaten PEAK‘s daily mountain.

While PEAK‘s challenge stems from the environment and its many dangers, R.E.P.O.‘s threats are a bit more direct, not allowing as much time to think about decisions as PEAK does. In this, R.E.P.O. is a bit more demanding, but just as fun as PEAK in its own foreboding way.

2. Pico Park 2

Pico Park 2 is the sequel to the cute-but-tricky arcade-style game of the same name. This action-platformer features new levels of the same type as the first game with puzzles that will test teamwork, logic, and perseverance as players navigate the levels presented in this sequel. At only $9 on Steam, Pico Park 2 can be played by 2-8 players and is an excellent little treasure to test friends’ communication skills.

3. Portal 1/2

If, somehow, there’s someone out there who enjoyed PEAK but hasn’t played either of the Portal games, they’re the logical next thing to play. Portal is an iconic series for its single-player campaign modes, but also for its numerous co-op levels that use the portals players know and love to create some truly mind-bending problems that need to be solved. Played with two people, Portal‘s co-op mode is an awesome test of problem-solving and logical thinking skills that will leave players laughing when they finally figure it out.

Not only does Portal‘s co-op mode offer boggling puzzles to explore, it also features a similar level of environmental storytelling that PEAK does. On the outside, there’s not much story to be told, but players who pay attention in both PEAK and Portal‘s co-op modes will discover details that enrich and expand on the gameplay experience. Whether players are just interested in a fun game or are looking for a more immersive lore experience, both Portal and Portal 2 offer a fantastic co-op environment.

4. Chained Together

If PEAK is a team-building climbing game, then Chained Together is a team-destroying climbing game. Join three friends in a quest to climb out of Hell in a Getting Over It-style game where one mistake could see you falling all the way back to the beginning of your climb. For those whom PEAK wasn’t frustrating enough, Chained Together offers a much less forgiving challenge that will test the gaming skills of any group brave enough to take it on.

Like the title suggests, each player in the group in Chained Together is, well, chained to another. If this didn’t make things hard enough, climbing out of Hell is no easy feat; players must conquer all manner of moving obstacles and booby traps put in their way to keep them in the depths forever. While there’s no fall damage, the psychic damage done by falling is enough to crush weak-hearted players. Imagine PEAK, but where one player’s mistake can cost the team everything.

5. Heave Ho

Like Pico Park 2, Heave Ho is a test-of-friendship co-op platformer that tasks players of navigating its silly levels through various challenges. Players take control of a little creature to swing, jump, and fling their way to the finish line with the help, and sometimes sabotage, of their friends. Each level is its own unique problem to solve, allowing players to pick it up and put it down at their leisure. Unlike PEAK, this game is more of a party game, so it’s perfect for players who want something a little more relaxed.

PEAK is a diamond in the rough for so many reasons, so finding the perfect game to play after finishing it is tricky, but these titles should offer a nice jumping-off point into the world of co-op gaming.