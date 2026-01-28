5 Most Addicting Games To Play With Your Friends In 2026

Multiplayer co-op games have only grown in popularity, with some providing great experiences for you and your friends that remain fun in 2026. Unique gameplay combined with shared objectives can create excellent games with people you trust, causing you to sink untold hours into a single title. The most appealing games will be ones groups get together for quick fun, but repeated over and over again.

Online multiplayer titles with an emphasis on competition, like Fortnite, Fall Guys, or Marvel Rivals have incredible potential to bring people together. However, the high stakes or personal pride tied to them can just as often be a deterrent, making some co-op experiences better for universal delight. Before you convince your friends to jump into the next big hero shooter, consider also playing games that rely more on communication and shared goals too.

5. R.E.P.O

Four player horror has been the cornerstone of great multiplayer experiences, such as the ones seen in Phasmophobia or Lethal Company. That being said, R.E.P.O. is perhaps the most well-crafted version of this gameplay style, almost crafting a survival horror title for you and your friends. This game sees you try to collect items from different maps to meet a monetary quota, with any leftovers to your funds helping you better supply future missions.

The horrific dangers that lurk every map in R.E.P.O. lead to chaotic moments, from possessed bicycles hunting you down to large monsters leaping out of the dark for memorable scares. This game stands out from its peers by giving you multiple tools to navigate its world, including important gears and upgrades purchased before every run. Randomly generated maps, shifting drop-off locations, and the ability to revive your teammates is combined with immersive proximity chat, creating an atmosphere sure to entice you into multiple playthroughs.

4. YAPYAP

Sound is not often the core of most multiplayer games, with YAPYAP being an exciting exception. This title provides you and up to five of your friends the chance to vandalize a wizard’s tower, using powerful magic of your own to cause various mayhem. The catch here is that every spell you cast has a specific verbal incantation, requiring you to speak the right magic words to perform ultimate acts of destruction.

Fighting magical beasts in the wizard’s halls requires the right enunciation on your spells, adding an immersive intensity to your group’s endeavors. Finding the right magic for the right situation can be quite a lot of fun, especially as you and your friends need to escape the archmage’s tower after you’re done trashing it. The limitless sandbox of this game can keep you coming back, especially if you have enough people consistently for a full six player stack.

3. Peak

Insurmountable odds are always enticing when you can approach them with people you trust, which is why Peak stands heads and shoulders above many other co-op titles out in 2026. Nominated for Best Multiplayer Game at the 2025 Game Awards, Peak‘s recent updates make it a great experience still, with daily shifts in its content keeping things fresh constantly. As its name suggests, this game revolves around climbing mountains, reaching the “peak” of them with your team of adventurers.

Each mountain’s terrain has unique elements to consider, introducing new dangers and opportunities for your group to approach. This game almost demands careful coordination, making it one of the most collaborative titles on this list. Without managing supplies together, helping each other make crucial jumps or climbs, or even carrying each other to victory, there’s little hope for success. With procedural generation changing every climb, you’ll never get bored trying to reach the top of different areas.

2. RV There Yet?

Roadtrips are often boring after awhile, but RV There Yet? turns this experience into a trip with your friends you’ll never forget. This game has you and your friends take your titular RV through a dangerous valley, running into environmental obstacles along a risky alternate route back to the main roads. Wacky physics demands creative ideas and solutions to unique problems, while other wildlife dangers threaten to stop your journey at every turn.

You may have to craft bridges, shoot flares, or even deal with hostile animals to get your RV from point A to point B. That being said, the trips you take in this game aren’t always so intense, as you can smoke cigarettes and drink beers with your friends just as easily as you can dive into a canyon with your vehicle. The levels of cooperative adaptability it takes to reach your destination may seem demanding alongside traditional survival mechanics, but RV There Yet? rewards out-of-the-box thinking that will build amazing bonding moments with those you play with.

1. Abiotic Factor

Abiotic Factor is a survival game meant for 1-6 players, with a 90’s sci-fit atmosphere that emulates gaming classics like Half-Life or Deus Ex. This alone makes its world somewhat nostalgic, with a combination of science and scrounging rewarding both ingenuity and practical thinking alike from each player. The key to this game is in its crafting rather than fighting, with the tools you make deliberate to overcome specific problems you and your friends face.

Massive laser cannons, explosive traps, teleporters, vehicles, and more are all available for you to make, giving your group a sense of real progression as competent survivors. Customizable traits help distinguish roles within your team of scientists too, giving players plenty of expressive freedom in how they contribute to the group’s continued survival. The level of depth in Abiotic Factor is staggering, promising players a wealth of content for when they get invested.

What multilplayer title do you want to jump into with your friends this year?