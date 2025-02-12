10 Most Exciting Deals During Steam’s Couch Co-Op Fest

It’s always a good time to play a game with your favorite person, and couch co-op is an especially beloved genre for gaming duos. With Valentine’s Day coming up, Steam is celebrating two-player games with their Couch Co-Op sale. This massive sale features discounts on hundreds of games that support cooperative play for two gamers.

While a long list of discounts is exciting, it can also be a little overwhelming to decide which games to add to your library this time around. So, we’ve done the work for you to curate a list of the most exciting discounts on offer this time around. The list features a mix of the deepest discounts and most beloved titles to help you and your favorite gaming partner find something new to play during the Steam Couch Co-Op Fest sale.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

From the Little big planet universe comes sackboy a big adventure

Price: $23.99 $ 59.99

Whenever I see people asking for couch co-op recommendations, Sackboy: A Big Adventure is one of the games that never fails to be mentioned. This PC version of the beloved PlayStation platformer arrived in 2022, bringing the multiplayer action to a new audience. It offers both split-screen local co-op and online co-op, perfect for long-distance gaming partners as well as those who share a home. And during Couch Co-Op Fest, it’s a whopping 60% off.

Baldur’s Gate 3

This could be you & your friends with Baldur’s gate 3

Price: $47.99 $59.99

Listen, Baldur’s Gate 3 is a big-name game for a reason. It’s a robust RPG with romanceable NPCs and the ability to join up with your friends for a video game version of a classic Dungeons & Dragons adventure. The game isn’t super discounted compared with some of the other titles on our list, but anyone still hoping to party up with a friend on PC should take advantage of the 20% off sale while they can. We’re still waiting on cross-platform play, but the Steam version does support online co-op with other PC gamers as well as LAN co-op.

Crypt of the Necrodancer

Pixel art rhythm games, anyone?

Price: $2.99 $14.99

If the response to the new sequel Rift of the Necrodancer is any indication, the fan love for this crypt-crawling rhythm game remains strong. Crypt of the Necrodancer is the first installment, bringing together rhythm game and roguelike mechanics for an exciting, challenging 2D experience. And of course, it supports shared screen co-op so you can break it down to those sick beats with your favorite gaming buddy. For those who’ve yet to check this one out, it’s currently a whopping 80% off during the Couch Co-Op Fest sale.

Overcooked 2

A sample of the kitchen chaos in Overcooked 2

Price: $6.24 $24.99

When it comes to couch co-op games, the Overcooked series is a go-to for many duos – and for good reason. This fast-paced cooking game brings the challenge, as up to four players can gather up in the kitchen to try and survive the chaos of serving up delicious dishes. The PC version of Overcooked 2 supports local split-screen co-op as well as online multiplayer. Not in the mood to play nice? You can also face off in PvP levels instead. This beloved co-op cooking title is 75% off during the Couch Co-Op Fest.

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

LEGO Gambit about to make a name for himself in LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

Price: $3.99 $19.99

Sure, Marvel Rivals is the hot thing in Marvel video games right now, but the LEGO games are classics. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes is one of the top co-op titles in the LEGO franchise, letting players live out their superhero dreams in tiny brick-person form. This version even lets players design their own LEGO superhero to really personalize that world-saving feeling. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes is one of many LEGO titles in the Couch Co-Op Fest Steam sale, and boasts Overwhelmingly Positive user feedback to land on this recommendation list. It’s currently 80% off.

Cat Quest II

Puns like “The Catpital” await in Cat Quest II

Price: $3.74 $14.99

Both Cat Quest II and the newer Cat Quest III are included in the sale, but we’re going with this entry due to the steeper discount. In Cat Quest II, players get to explore a fantasy realm as a cute little cat (or dog!). The game’s adorable graphics and sense of humor land it among many gamer’s favorites, and it works beautifully solo or in co-op mode. It supports split-screen co-op, perfect for game nights with your favorite gaming companion. Cat Quest II is 75% off during the Couch Co-Op Steam sale.

LEGO Harry Potter Collections

LEGO He Who Must Not Be Named

Price: $3.99 $19.99

For Harry Potter fans who’ve finished their Hogwarts Legacy journey and need something to play, the LEGO Harry Potter games are a lighthearted take on the franchise. Steam offers them in multi-game collections, and both the LEGO Harry Potter Years 1-4 and LEGO Harry Potter Years 5-7 collections are discounted during Couch Co-Op Fest. These games are so much fun, even reluctant gamers like my husband will agree to a little co-op gaming session. Both collections are 80% off during the sale.

PlateUp!

Kitchen fires are just one hazard in PlateUp!

Price: $6.97 $19.99

Fans of Overcooked who are interested in something different should not sleep on PlateUp! This game is a little more streamlined, with less hectic level chaos in the mix. Instead, you’re focused on serving up food within the time limit, all while upgrading your restaurant and menu to your liking. This is good fun solo, but even better with split-screen co-op for 2-4 players. PlateUp! supports online co-op as well for long-distance gaming groups. It is 66% off during the Steam Couch Co-Op Fest sale.

Carcassonne: Tiles & Tactics

The digital carcassonne board

Price: $3.99 $9.99

Carcassonne is one of my favorite board games, and its official video game adaptation brings it to the virtual space. Technically, this 3D board game isn’t cooperative – it’s multiplayer PvP. If you’re feeling competitive and want an in-depth version of this world-building board game, Carcassonne: Tiles & Tactics will offer a fun way to play digitally with friends in person or online. It is 60% off during the Couch Co-Op Fest sale, or you can get the full bundle with every expansion for 47% off.

Soul Calibur VI

Fight your friends in soul calibur VI

$5.99 $19.99

Speaking of games that are more PvP than co-op, but still good fun to play together, I present Soul Calibur VI. This 2018 addition to the Soul Calibur franchise brings all that fighting game fun with the special fantasy flair the games are known for. It supports online and in-person split-screen PvP, making it a great way to face off against friends or partners this Valentine’s Day. Soul Calibur VI is an impressive 90% off on Steam for Couch Co-Op Fest.