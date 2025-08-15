Co-op Game From Award-Winning Studio 80% Off

Co-op games are among the best experiences when it comes to gaming. While many games offer the ability to play with a friend, some games are completely designed around this cooperative experience. A new deal has made a co-op game from an award-winning studio available at an incredibly low price. And it’s not just any studio, but one that is known for consistently putting out some of the best co-op games in the industry. Hazelight Studios is offering a limited-timed deal on its game, A Way Out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hazelight Studios is the developer behind some of the best co-op games ever made; many of its titles have won numerous awards and provide a close cooperative experience. And now one of them, A Way Out, is available as a part of PlayStation 5’s ongoing Gamescom sale for $5.99. After this, A Way Out will return to its full price of $29.99, so fans of cooperative games or Hazelight will not want to miss out on this one.

Why You Should Play A Way Out

This deal is one of the lowest prices A Way Out has ever seen. After playing through this game with a best friend many years ago, it became one of my favorite experiences. Both of us loved Prison Break, so we enjoyed the tale of Leo and Vincent as they escaped prison and felt as if we were playing a retelling of the show. As one could imagine, escaping prison is no easy task. What starts as breaking free of the prison turns into a wild adventure to regain freedom. A Way Out has action, a heartfelt story, and engaging gameplay that keeps you hooked from beginning to end.

Hazelight Studios is known for its co-op games, as it’s been a focal point of each title. A Way Out is the second cooperative title under the developer’s roof. It followed this up with It Takes Two, one of the most acclaimed co-op games of all time, and then Split Fiction, which is set to have a movie adaptation and is currently in running for Game of the Year for 2025. A Way Out offers a great way to enjoy a multiplayer experience in the same room as another player. As someone who cried and cheered through this game alongside a friend, it is not an experience to miss out on.

Play video

Other Co-op Game Deals You May Be Interested In

Those looking for a cooperative experience who have already played through A Way Out can find other great deals thanks to the PS5’s sale. Unravel Two and Moving Out 2 are two different ways to satisfy your cooperative itch. Unravel Two provides a narrative platforming experience for just $4.99, while Moving Out 2 is just cooperative mayhem, discounted to $11.99.