New Fable Game Might Miss 2026 Release Window

A new Fable rumor claims that the game may not release next year at all. Xbox has been in a weird place for a while now. They’ve bought up a ton of studios, acquiring some of the biggest franchises in gaming and have attempted to strengthen the IP they have built from the ground up. Unfortunately, some big misses like Redfall and big studio closures/game cancellations like Perfect Dark have done serious damage to the brand. Some have begun to wonder what Xbox’s endgame is and fear if the brand will even exist in a notable capacity in a decade.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On top of that, a bunch of Xbox games that were announced years ago still haven’t been released. When the Xbox Series X|S was revealed, Microsoft announced a bunch of games including State of Decay 3 and Fable, two games which haven’t been released nor have we seen much meaningful gameplay. Fable was due to release this fall, but it was delayed to next year. The delay was made to allow a bit more time to polish up the game, but at the time, it didn’t sound very dramatic. However, a new rumor paints a more troublesome picture of Fable‘s path to release.

According to the Xbox Era podcast, insider Shpeshal Nick claims that Fable will be delayed again, but not just a matter of a few weeks or months. Instead, he hears that Fable is going to release in 2027. It’s claimed that the game isn’t necessarily in an awful shape or that there’s some dramatic reason for this, but it will just take a bit longer than they anticipated to get it out the door. With that said, it’s worth taking with a grain of salt. Although Shpeshal Nick has been right about stuff in the past and has proven that he has reliable sources, he has also been wrong about other things and one of his co-hosts stated that his Xbox news is always wrong.

Play video

It would be a bit baffling for Xbox to delay Fable an entire year after all of the layoffs and cancellations it just went through. It’s clear that Xbox is trying to save money wherever it can and investing another year into a game that has been in the works for around seven years already seems counter-productive. On the other hand, Xbox can’t afford to really put out any bombs, so maybe that’s the best course of action. Fable was also notably absent from Xbox’s recent summer showcase, which raised questions about just how far away the game is from releasing.

Perhaps it’s also a question of scheduling as GTA 6 will release next May and likely be followed by GTA Online. Then in the fall, it’s expected we will get some sort of new Halo release and likely Gears of War: E-Day. There may not be room for Fable after early 2026 if it needs extra time. Additionally, it’s also probably important to Xbox that this doesn’t get dumped because Fable is rumored to be on PS5 on day one. Either way, Fable is still currently scheduled to release in early 2026 for Xbox Series X|S and PC.