3 Cult RPGs That Deserve the Same Remake Treatment as Final Fantasy VII

When developer Square Enix announced that it was remaking Final Fantasy VII, fans were understandably excited. It’s one of the best games of all time, and seeing it updated with gorgeous modern visuals is enough to bring a tear to veteran fans’ eyes. Then, Square revealed that it’s a three-part project that plays with the very idea of what a remake can actually be. Those latter points make it tough to imagine any other developer taking a similar course when bringing back a fan-favorite RPG, but we can certainly dream. The three games below were some of the best in the genre when they launched many years ago, but could benefit from the same glow-up Square gave FF7.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here are three classic RPGs that deserve the full remake treatment.

3) Parasite Eve

Final Fantasy VII Remake director Tetsuya Nomura has worked on two games on this list, but Parasite Eve is the one of the two that you can most feel his influence. That’s because Nomura was the character designer on Parasite Eve, a role he also held in the original Final Fantasy VII.

That’s not the only reason it’d be great to see Parasite Eve make a comeback. This horror RPG was meant to be Square’s answer to Capcom’s Resident Evil franchise. It was popular enough to receive two sequels, a film adaptation, and two manga. That gives a remake plenty of material to pull from. You could easily imagine a development team taking the basic premise and flipping it on its head, similar to what we’ve seen with FF7 Remake.

With that in mind, it doesn’t seem too far-fetched to imagine Parasite Eve getting the full remake treatment. In fact, long-time Square Enix producer Yoshinori Kitase said in a 2020 interview that “it would be a waste not to use these characters” when asked about the future of Parasite Eve.

2) Chrono Trigger

The other game on this list that Nomura worked on is Chrono Trigger. That said, the 1995 game was a few years earlier in the developer’s career, coming out two years before his breakout role in FF7. Still, he worked as part of the field graphics team, so he has a connection to this one. For what it’s worth, Kitase was the director of Chrono Trigger.

Even if neither developer is involved in the project, a Chrono Trigger remake has to happen at some point. The original is one of the best games on the Super Nintendo, and many fans would still call it the best RPG of all time. With the success we’ve seen from Final Fantasy VII‘s remake project, it’s impossible not to see dollar signs when imagining a full Chrono Trigger remake. This one feels like it’s only a matter of time.

On top of that, the time travel mechanic would suit a more ambitious remake very well. You could easily filter in new and expanded content for veteran players to dive into, while still keeping the heart of the original.

1) Earthbound

Earthbound is a bit of a strange beast when it comes to this list. Ape Inc. and HAL Lab’s classic doesn’t have much room for story overhauls and additions. It’s a tight product that tells its story without much fluff. That doesn’t necessarily make it a better game than Chrono Trigger; it just means it wouldn’t be as easy to flesh out like FF7 Remake.

However, fans outside of Japan have been begging Nintendo for Mother 3, the sequel to the fan-favorite RPG. Unfortunately, it’s never officially come to the West, despite getting a Wii U Virtual Console release in 2015. A full remake of Earthbound would give Nintendo a great excuse to finally incorporate Mother 3.

With that, the developers could play with the fan response, finding ways to mix between the two games in fun ways and giving nods to fans who have been waiting since 2006. At the very least, it would be a great way to pay homage to Earthbound director Shigesato Itoi, who hasn’t released a game since working on the Mother 3 story. Not that Nintendo needs the boost to fan support, but can you imagine how happy they’d make fans if they finally made this happen?

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!