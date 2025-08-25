Square Enix Needs to Bring Back Its Most Underrated PS1 Game Now More Than Ever

Square Enix has a deep back catalog of games going back decades. For the most part, the publisher has been getting better at offering some of its older games on modern hardware. The Final Fantasy’s Pixel Remasters have made the more widely available than ever before, and Dragon Quest is at least starting to see HD-2D Remakes on top of some older ports. However, the availability of games outside of those two series leaves a lot to be desired. In fact, one of the company’s best games from the PS1 era remains unfortunately available.

In 1998, Square (before merging with Enix) released Parasite Eve on the original PlayStation. Arriving a year after Final Fantasy VII, Parasite Eve was a different title for the company. The publisher had earned a reputation as one of the world’s best known RPG creators, but Parasite Eve went in a different direction, combining RPG staples with major survival horror elements. The result was a compelling blend that was unlike anything the company had done before — or since, for that matter.

Why Parasite Eve Stood Out

image courtesy of square enix

Parasite Eve is a unique game, to say the least. While most U.S.-based players didn’t know about it at the time (myself included), the game is actually a sequel to a Japanese horror novel by the same name. Thankfully, players weren’t required to know that, as Parasite Eve focused on an original character named Aya Brea. Aya’s journey in the game starts out differently from your average RPG hero. A rookie police officer in New York City, Aya is on a date on Christmas Eve at Carnegie Hall. To her surprise and horror, nearly everyone around her spontaneously combusts as the show begins. The only survivors are Aya, her date, and one of the performers. As Aya gives chase, singer Melissa Pearce transforms into a haunting creature calling herself Eve.

The setup in Parasite Eve feels far more like a survival horror game than the kind of thing you’d typically expect from Square. Aya’s weapons also feel more in line with what you’d expect from Resident Evil, with an emphasis on rifles and pistols. Despite these huge genre deviations, Parasite Eve still had enough RPG trappings that appealed to fans of the genre. The game featured random encounters, and an Active Time Bar prevented Aya from using any moves until it filled up. However, unlike other ’90s Square games, Aya could move around within a set area, allowing players to avoid the attacks of enemies. Some of the plot beats related to Eve’s origin also felt very much in keeping with the publisher’s output at the time.

How Square Enix Can Take a Page from Capcom

image courtesy of square enix

Parasite Eve was popular enough to lead to two follow-ups: Parasite Eve II on PlayStation and The 3rd Birthday on PSP. Reception to the latter was largely mixed, and the series has effectively gone missing since 2011. Worst of all, the games aren’t playable on any modern platform, meaning anyone that does want to play these games will have to track down original copies and play them on older hardware. It’s an unfortunate reality for many older games, and it’s especially frustrating when it comes to a game that was quite good.

There are multiple reasons Parasite Eve needs a new game or a remake. For one thing, the horror genre is in a much bigger and better place than it was when the original game was released nearly 30 years ago. We’ve seen a renaissance for the genre across both movies and gaming, and Parasite Eve never gained the same popularity we saw with horror games like Resident Evil and Silent Hill. A remake similar in scope to Capcom’s Resident Evil 2 from 2019 has long been a dream for Parasite Eve fans. While some would undoubtedly prefer a brand-new game, a remake would be a perfect way for newcomers to discover the series and see what all the fuss is about.

The original PlayStation era seemed to bring out a lot of creativity in developers. The system played host to several classics that continue to appeal to new players thanks to sequels, rereleases, and remasters. It’s a shame the same can’t be said for Parasite Eve at the moment, but hopefully that will change one of these days. Square Enix might be a little more focused on Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest right now, but it’s hard to imagine we’ll never see Aya Brea make her return to the world of gaming. In fact, there have been a number of rumors about a remaster over the last few years. Until that day actually comes, Parasite Eve fans will just have to keep waiting patiently for the series to make its return.

Did you play Parasite Eve on the original PlayStation? Do you think the game is deserving of a modern day remaster or remake? Share your thoughts with me down in the comments section!