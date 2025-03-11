Square Enix Planning “Various Projects” for Chrono Trigger in 2025

On March 11th, 1995, Chrono Trigger was released on the Super Famicom in Japan (better known as the Super Nintendo locally). That makes today the game’s 30th anniversary, and Square Enix has not forgotten this particular milestone. In a post on the company’s X/Twitter account, Square Enix has teased plans for “various projects that go beyond the world of the game over the next year.” Unfortunately, the company did not offer more specific details about those projects, leaving fans to speculate about what might be released. Regardless, for fans of the classic RPG, this should be very good news.

Chrono Trigger is widely considered one of the greatest video games of all-time, and often ranks high on the list of the best games released on Super Nintendo. Over the years, Chrono Trigger has gotten multiple re-releases, with versions on the original PlayStation and Nintendo DS. Despite all the critical acclaim, the game remains bizarrely unavailable on modern consoles. While Chrono Trigger can be found on iOS, Android, and Steam, the game isn’t on Nintendo Switch, PS5, or Xbox. Hopefully Square Enix will use the anniversary as an excuse to rectify that, but nothing has been announced just yet.

chrono trigger featured designs from legendary artist Akira Toriyama

For those that have never played Chrono Trigger, the game featured some incredible talent responsible for some of the most beloved RPGs of the time. Square had assembled Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi and Dragon Quest creator Yuji Horii. The game also featured art by the late Akira Toriyama, best known for his work on Dragon Ball and the Dragon Quest series. Other notable developers on the game included directors Takashi Tokita and Yoshinori Kitase. Kitase’s name might be familiar to current Square Enix fans, as he most recently served as the producer on Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

It’s impossible to overstate the impact Chrono Trigger had on the RPG genre, and on the video game industry as a whole. A full remake of the game seems pretty unlikely, but hopefully we’ll see something along the lines of an HD-2D remake (like we got last year with Dragon Quest III), or even just a re-release. Fans have been begging to see the latter happen for years now, and it seems like this would be the perfect opportunity to do just that. At the very least, we can probably expect to see some new merchandise revealed.

Whatever Square Enix is planning, fans will just have to wait and see. The social media post is intentionally vague, but there are a lot of ways Square Enix could make this anniversary special. Chrono Trigger might not have the same draw as something like Final Fantasy, but it’s a game that means a lot to many gamers. Hopefully the publisher will treat the milestone as a big deal, and really pull out all the stops for fans.

